U.S. Eyes Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is considering intervening in the Saudi-Russian oil-price war with a diplomatic push to get the Saudis to cut oil production and threats of sanctions on Russia aimed at stabilizing markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Stocks Gain Amid Central Bank Action

The S&P 500 recovered some ground as the Federal Reserve and ECB introduced fresh measures to shield the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Says U.S. Will Cut Red Tape to Advance Virus Therapies

President Trump said that he is directing the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate red tape to more quickly develop therapies to help patients diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Bank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases

The BOE cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and said it would buy $232 billion of U.K. government bonds, in the latest push by a major central bank to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus.

Companies Are Suspending Dividends Because of the Coronavirus

Funding strains and sliding sales are forcing a growing number of companies to slash or suspend their dividend payouts.

Jobless Claims Rise Sharply

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased sharply last week, the front end of a surge in claims tied to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Ramps Up Bond Buys, Indicating Much Larger Purchases Are Likely

The Federal Reserve is likely to significantly boost its government-bond purchases beyond the $500 billion minimum it committed Sunday to buy amid market strains that sent interest rates higher rise in recent days.

What Price Collapse? U.S. Producers Keep Pumping.

U.S. energy producers responded to one of the worst weeks ever for oil prices by pumping as much crude from the ground as they ever have before.

Stress on Italian Bonds Eases After ECB Emergency Action

Yields on strained Italian government bonds fell in response to the European Central Bank's emergency stimulus plan, partially filling in a dangerous fault line in the region's financial markets.

Fed's Repo Operations See Light Response Amid Upward Rate Pressure

The Fed implemented two repurchase agreement operations that saw demand well short of the loans the central bank was willing to extend.