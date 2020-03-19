Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
U.S. Eyes Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is considering intervening in the Saudi-Russian oil-price war with a diplomatic push to get the Saudis to cut oil production and threats of sanctions on Russia aimed at stabilizing markets, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
U.S. Stocks Gain Amid Central Bank Action

The S&P 500 recovered some ground as the Federal Reserve and ECB introduced fresh measures to shield the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Trump Says U.S. Will Cut Red Tape to Advance Virus Therapies

President Trump said that he is directing the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate red tape to more quickly develop therapies to help patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. 

 
Bank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases

The BOE cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and said it would buy $232 billion of U.K. government bonds, in the latest push by a major central bank to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus. 

 
Companies Are Suspending Dividends Because of the Coronavirus

Funding strains and sliding sales are forcing a growing number of companies to slash or suspend their dividend payouts. 

 
Jobless Claims Rise Sharply

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased sharply last week, the front end of a surge in claims tied to the new coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed Ramps Up Bond Buys, Indicating Much Larger Purchases Are Likely

The Federal Reserve is likely to significantly boost its government-bond purchases beyond the $500 billion minimum it committed Sunday to buy amid market strains that sent interest rates higher rise in recent days. 

 
What Price Collapse? U.S. Producers Keep Pumping.

U.S. energy producers responded to one of the worst weeks ever for oil prices by pumping as much crude from the ground as they ever have before. 

 
Stress on Italian Bonds Eases After ECB Emergency Action

Yields on strained Italian government bonds fell in response to the European Central Bank's emergency stimulus plan, partially filling in a dangerous fault line in the region's financial markets. 

 
Fed's Repo Operations See Light Response Amid Upward Rate Pressure

The Fed implemented two repurchase agreement operations that saw demand well short of the loans the central bank was willing to extend.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.88% 20179.9 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
NASDAQ 100 3.29% 7429.929105 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.76% 7272.324419 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
S&P 500 1.24% 2437.05 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:44pRich nations pump aid into battered economy as coronavirus deaths in Italy ov..
RE
03:41pS&P 500 climbs 2% as Fed, other policymakers take further steps
RE
03:30pSysco Corp. Up Nearly 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
DJ
03:25pStock markets extend gains as policymakers pull out all the stops
RE
03:20pRich nations pump aid into battered economy as coronavirus deaths in Italy ov..
RE
03:18pStock markets extend gains as policymakers pull out all the stops
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:28pWall Street ekes out gains as Fed steps in
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:54p'Quadruple witching' may spell some relief to stressed stocks
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 12.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.32.38%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 3.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.30.96%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.30.12%
ONEOK, INC.. 19.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.29.70%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. 33.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.28.50%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 72.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.29%
KELLOGG COMPANY 61.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.35%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 10.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.77%
WEC ENERGY GROUP 92.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.40%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 81.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.64%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group