Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: First Glimpse of Pandemic's Effect on U.S. Payrolls

Economic data out this week are expected to reflect efforts to contain-and rebound from-the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Extends Social-Distancing Guidelines Until End of April

President Trump said he was extending the administration's social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days through the end of April, after saying for days that he was hoping to open up the country in the coming weeks. 

 
Alaska Air Group, Ford Motor, CVS Health: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on this week's news. 

 
U.S. Rebuffs Calls to Close Stock Market

The S&P 500 has fallen 25% since mid-February and volatility has been unprecedented. 

 
Fed Considering Additional Support for State, Local Government Finance

Federal Reserve officials are reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments, many of which are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and will face huge borrowing needs as revenues plunge. 

 
Stocks Drop, But Finish the Week With Big Gains

U.S. stocks closed lower but held on to big weekly gains as the House sent an economic rescue package to President Trump and the U.S. overtook China as the country with the most cases of coronavirus. 

 
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

The president signed into a law a sweeping relief bill that House lawmakers had hustled back to the Capitol to pass quickly, overcoming one GOP member's last-minute move to delay the legislation. 

 
Fed's Bostic Says Central Bank Remains Ready to Add Support if Needed

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said more support from the U.S. central bank may be on tap should it see a need and a way to help the economy and financial system navigate the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Regulators Adjust U.S. Bank Capital Requirements to Encourage Lending

U.S. regulators gave banks a reprieve from new accounting standards that require lenders to book losses on soured loans more quickly, the latest step designed to encourage banks to keep lending during the spread of the new coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Measures Could Cut Economic Activity by a Quarter, Report Says

Measures to curb the coronavirus could lower economic activity in the U.S. and other developed countries 20% to 25%, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.06% 21636.78 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
NASDAQ 100 -3.91% 7588.372902 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 7502.377567 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
S&P 500 -3.37% 2541.47 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
10:24pAsia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer what they can
RE
10:23pAsia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer what they can
RE
10:04pShanghai tops world's IPO league table despite coronavirus
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:23pCORONAVIRUS WORRIES AND STRIFE : Investors fear markets not out of woods despite..
RE
02:17pGRAPHIC : Three months that shook global markets
RE
07:04aBracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic
RE
05:45aActivists Lay Down Their Arms as Companies Cope With Coronavirus Spread
DJ
03/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says Pershing Square no longer has hedges on stocks
RE
03/27WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Fund rebalancing could help buoy stock rebound
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 96.02 Delayed Quote.6.89%
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. 160.27 Delayed Quote.6.10%
UDR INC. 37.94 Delayed Quote.6.04%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 34.98 Delayed Quote.5.97%
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 62.68 Delayed Quote.5.82%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 6.29 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 34.5 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.86 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 14.41 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 12.02 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group