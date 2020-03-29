Economy Week Ahead: First Glimpse of Pandemic's Effect on U.S. Payrolls

Economic data out this week are expected to reflect efforts to contain-and rebound from-the novel coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Extends Social-Distancing Guidelines Until End of April

President Trump said he was extending the administration's social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days through the end of April, after saying for days that he was hoping to open up the country in the coming weeks.

Alaska Air Group, Ford Motor, CVS Health: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on this week's news.

U.S. Rebuffs Calls to Close Stock Market

The S&P 500 has fallen 25% since mid-February and volatility has been unprecedented.

Fed Considering Additional Support for State, Local Government Finance

Federal Reserve officials are reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments, many of which are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and will face huge borrowing needs as revenues plunge.

Stocks Drop, But Finish the Week With Big Gains

U.S. stocks closed lower but held on to big weekly gains as the House sent an economic rescue package to President Trump and the U.S. overtook China as the country with the most cases of coronavirus.

Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

The president signed into a law a sweeping relief bill that House lawmakers had hustled back to the Capitol to pass quickly, overcoming one GOP member's last-minute move to delay the legislation.

Fed's Bostic Says Central Bank Remains Ready to Add Support if Needed

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said more support from the U.S. central bank may be on tap should it see a need and a way to help the economy and financial system navigate the coronavirus crisis.

Regulators Adjust U.S. Bank Capital Requirements to Encourage Lending

U.S. regulators gave banks a reprieve from new accounting standards that require lenders to book losses on soured loans more quickly, the latest step designed to encourage banks to keep lending during the spread of the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus Measures Could Cut Economic Activity by a Quarter, Report Says

Measures to curb the coronavirus could lower economic activity in the U.S. and other developed countries 20% to 25%, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday.