Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:16am EDT
U.S. Stock-Index Futures, Global Equities and Oil Drop

U.S. stock-index futures, global equities and oil prices fell after the Trump administration extended its social-distancing guidelines in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China's Central Bank Cuts Seven-Day Repo Rate

The People's Bank of China on Monday lowered a key interest rate in the country's interbank market, the latest effort by Beijing to restart an economy struggling to recover due to the coronavirus. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: First Glimpse of Pandemic's Effect on U.S. Payrolls

Economic data out this week are expected to reflect efforts to contain-and rebound from-the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Singapore Central Bank Eases Currency Policy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

UPDATED: The Monetary Authority of Singapore eased its currency policy on Monday, citing severe contractions in the local and global economies caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
U.S. Extends Social-Distancing Guidelines Until End of April

President Trump said he was extending the administration's social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days through the end of April, after saying for days that he was hoping to open up the country in the coming weeks. 

 
BOJ Eases Criteria for Current Account Transactions Amid Virus Fight

The Bank of Japan said Monday that it eased the criteria for commercial banks that hold a current account at the central bank, the latest attempt to support financial intermediation functions. 

 
Coronavirus Pushes Some Emerging Markets to Brink of Default

As investors fled emerging-market bonds in recent weeks in favor of haven assets, bond yields for the most vulnerable economies have skyrocketed. 

 
Alaska Air Group, Ford Motor, CVS Health: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on this week's news. 

 
U.S. Rebuffs Calls to Close Stock Market

The S&P 500 has fallen 25% since mid-February and volatility has been unprecedented. 

 
Fed Considering Additional Support for State, Local Government Finance

Federal Reserve officials are reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments, many of which are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and will face huge borrowing needs as revenues plunge.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.06% 21636.78 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
NASDAQ 100 -3.91% 7588.372902 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 7502.377567 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
S&P 500 -3.37% 2541.47 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:46aAsia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort
RE
12:44aAsia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/29Shanghai tops world's IPO league table despite coronavirus
RE
03/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/29CORONAVIRUS WORRIES AND STRIFE : Investors fear markets not out of woods despite..
RE
03/29GRAPHIC : Three months that shook global markets
RE
03/29Bracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 96.02 Delayed Quote.6.89%
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. 160.27 Delayed Quote.6.10%
UDR INC. 37.94 Delayed Quote.6.04%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 34.98 Delayed Quote.5.97%
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 62.68 Delayed Quote.5.82%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 6.29 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 34.5 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.86 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 14.41 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 12.02 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group