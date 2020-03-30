U.S. Stock-Index Futures, Global Equities and Oil Drop

U.S. stock-index futures, global equities and oil prices fell after the Trump administration extended its social-distancing guidelines in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

China's Central Bank Cuts Seven-Day Repo Rate

The People's Bank of China on Monday lowered a key interest rate in the country's interbank market, the latest effort by Beijing to restart an economy struggling to recover due to the coronavirus.

Economy Week Ahead: First Glimpse of Pandemic's Effect on U.S. Payrolls

Economic data out this week are expected to reflect efforts to contain-and rebound from-the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Central Bank Eases Currency Policy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

UPDATED: The Monetary Authority of Singapore eased its currency policy on Monday, citing severe contractions in the local and global economies caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. Extends Social-Distancing Guidelines Until End of April

President Trump said he was extending the administration's social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days through the end of April, after saying for days that he was hoping to open up the country in the coming weeks.

BOJ Eases Criteria for Current Account Transactions Amid Virus Fight

The Bank of Japan said Monday that it eased the criteria for commercial banks that hold a current account at the central bank, the latest attempt to support financial intermediation functions.

Coronavirus Pushes Some Emerging Markets to Brink of Default

As investors fled emerging-market bonds in recent weeks in favor of haven assets, bond yields for the most vulnerable economies have skyrocketed.

Alaska Air Group, Ford Motor, CVS Health: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on this week's news.

U.S. Rebuffs Calls to Close Stock Market

The S&P 500 has fallen 25% since mid-February and volatility has been unprecedented.

Fed Considering Additional Support for State, Local Government Finance

Federal Reserve officials are reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments, many of which are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and will face huge borrowing needs as revenues plunge.