U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts as Virus Hits Factories

U.S. manufacturing shrunk in March as customer demand slid due to the new coronavirus, while factories across Asia and Europe cut output and jobs at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis.

Stocks Fall After Trump Issues Warning on Pandemic

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 declined after President Trump issued a stark new warning on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., reviving concerns about the potential damage to the world's largest economy.

U.S. Nonfarm Private Sector Lost 27,000 Jobs Amid Coronavirus

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost 27,000 jobs through March 12, a report showed, as businesses, particularly smaller firms, felt the impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oil Prices Drop as Saudi Arabia Boosts Supply

Oil prices dropped as Saudi Arabia made moves to worsen the oversupply of crude in the market amid the country's price war with Russia.

The Great Markets Unwind Might Be Pausing, but Traders Aren't Relaxed

Markets have entered a somewhat calmer stretch in recent days, a sign that the most chaotic period might be pausing for now. But investors warn prices for stocks and corporate debt could still fall much further as the full effects of the coronavirus outbreak hit the economy.

Talking Markets: New Corporate Bond Deals Throw Lifeline to Battered Market

Investors are scrambling to snatch up new European corporate bonds, as hefty premiums lure investors back into what is still a bruised credit market.

As Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Some Tankers Have Nowhere to Go

Saudi Arabia is ramping up its oil output, boosting production capacity and hiring new tankers to fight its price war with Russia despite the coronavirus pandemic's erosion of crude demand.

Investors Are All Amateur Epidemiologists Now

There are two ways to invest in this environment: One is to listen to the epidemiologists; the other is to look for a margin of safety.

Global Cases Surge, U.S. Projects Up to 240,000 Deaths

The global coronavirus death toll topped 43,000 as President Trump said the U.S. could suffer nearly a quarter of a million deaths from the pandemic over time.

Coronavirus Exacts Toll From Business Winners, Too

Companies are finding that more business isn't always good for business when it comes to coronavirus.