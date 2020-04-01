Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed Temporarily Eases Capital Requirements for Big Banks

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was temporarily taking steps to ease an obscure capital requirement for large banks to address strained conditions in the Treasury market. 

 
Stocks Fall 4% in Bleak Start to Second Quarter

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 declined after President Trump issued a stark new warning on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., reviving concerns about the potential damage to the world's largest economy. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says Americans' Confidence in Coronavirus Measures Will Determine Economic Damage

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the central bank had been working to limit financial damage from the coronavirus pandemic, but that the scale of the disruption would ultimately hinge on Americans' confidence that public-health measures had halted the spread of the virus. 

 
U.S. Plant Workplaces Emerge as Coronavirus Battlegrounds

Tensions are breaking out between employers and workers across the U.S. as some companies push to keep producing during the coronavirus pandemic and some employees push back over health concerns and other issues. 

 
Trump to Meet With Oil CEOs About Helping Industry

President Trump is set to meet Friday with the heads of some of the largest U.S. oil companies to discuss government measures to help the industry weather an unprecedented oil crash. 

 
FCC Moves to Boost Wi-Fi Speed

The Federal Communications Commission will vote April 23 on allowing Wi-Fi devices to access a wider swath of airwaves than they currently use. 

 
U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts as Virus Hits Factories

Factories across the U.S., Asia and Europe cut output and jobs at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, a sign the global economy has entered a deep freeze as governments lock down their populations. 

 
U.S. Nonfarm Private Sector Lost 27,000 Jobs Amid Coronavirus

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost 27,000 jobs through March 12, a report showed, as businesses, particularly smaller firms, felt the impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge in Latest Week

Inventories of crude oil rose by 13.8 million barrels last week, three times more than expected, while gasoline stockpiles also surged amid shrinking demand due to coronavirus, government data showed. 

 
The Great Markets Unwind Might Be Pausing, but Traders Aren't Relaxed

Beneath the surface of Wednesday's tumultuous trading are signs that several influential types of investors have worked through a pile of money-losing bets, which could bring more stability back to markets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.44% 20943.51 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
NASDAQ 100 -4.19% 7486.286905 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.41% 7360.581575 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
S&P 500 -4.41% 2470.5 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
10:28pALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
09:53pAsian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
09:46pAsian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:54pWall St. tumbles 4% gripped by virus fears
RE
05:46pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Down 4% as Second Quarter Starts With ..
DJ
05:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Down 4% as Second Quarter Starts With ..
DJ
05:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall 5% as Second Quarter Starts With More L..
DJ
05:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Second Quarter Starts With More..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NEWMONT CORPORATION 46.47 Delayed Quote.2.63%
TARGET CORPORATION 95.27 Delayed Quote.2.47%
KELLOGG COMPANY 61.09 Delayed Quote.1.83%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 496.65 Delayed Quote.1.71%
T-MOBILE US 85.13 Delayed Quote.1.47%
GAP INC 5.89 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.91 Delayed Quote.-17.42%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 25.65 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 25.77 Delayed Quote.-19.89%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 8.8 Delayed Quote.-33.18%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group