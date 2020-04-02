Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Saudis Explore Ways to Resolve Oil-Price War

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to consider massive oil-supply curbs as long as other nations join the effort. 

 
Fed's Robert Kaplan Says More Fiscal Stimulus Appears Necessary

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said elected officials probably would need to provide more stimulus to the economy amid the coronavirus crisis. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver, Oil Surges

Crude futures jumped after President Trump said he expects the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war to be resolved soon, while the Dow and S&P 500 traded near flat after Wednesday's loss. 

 
Oil Leaps on Hopes for Saudi-Russia Truce

Crude prices soared after President Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia would agree to new oil-production cuts. 

 
Bonds Are Now Outperforming Stocks in Battle for Returns This Century

The leading bond-market investment benchmark's outperformance against the S&P 500 underscores the extent of the recent carnage in the stock market. 

 
Record 6.6 Million Americans Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week

A record 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, marking a sharp downturn in the labor market caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New York Fed Paper Sees Value in Holding Back Bank Data in a Crisis

As banks around the world come under stress from the coronavirus crisis, a New York Fed paper says there is a benefit of limiting disclosure of information on the soundness of banks in times of stress. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in February as Coronavirus Spread

The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in February, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disrupted international trade flows. 

 
The Rush for $350 Billion in Small-Business Loans Starts Friday. Banks Have Questions.

A day before small businesses can apply for forgivable loans from the $2 trillion financial-relief package, banks say they are still struggling to understand how to make these loans eligible for a government guarantee. 

 
After the Coronavirus, Shareholders Will Have to Share Their Crown

Among Covid-19's many victims is likely to be the already frail concept of shareholder supremacy. Investors are right to be nervous about the insurance sector in particular.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.84% 21038.46 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.81% 7521.487989 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 7385.92083 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 1.01% 2488.41 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
01:40pWall Street gains as oil surge eclipses massive jobless numbers
RE
01:33pWalgreens Down Over 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since January 2013 -- Data ..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:30pStocks climb as investors digest grim U.S. jobs data
RE
12:30pStocks climb as investors digest grim U.S. jobs data
RE
12:29pStocks climb as investors digest grim U.S. jobs data
RE
11:47aINSTANT VIEW : Weekly US jobless claims top 6 million for first time
RE
11:33aOccidental Petroleum Up Nearly 21%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase In O..
DJ
11:22aEOG Resources Up Over 24%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.68 Real-time Estimate Quote.18.06%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.04%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.93%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 28.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.90%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 7.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.50%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.81%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 35.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.65%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 8.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.79%
ARCONIC INC. 6.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-60.93%
INGERSOLL-RAND 23.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.-71.54%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group