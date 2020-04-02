Saudis Explore Ways to Resolve Oil-Price War

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to consider massive oil-supply curbs as long as other nations join the effort.

Fed's Robert Kaplan Says More Fiscal Stimulus Appears Necessary

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said elected officials probably would need to provide more stimulus to the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. Stocks Waver, Oil Surges

Crude futures jumped after President Trump said he expects the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war to be resolved soon, while the Dow and S&P 500 traded near flat after Wednesday's loss.

Oil Leaps on Hopes for Saudi-Russia Truce

Crude prices soared after President Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia would agree to new oil-production cuts.

Bonds Are Now Outperforming Stocks in Battle for Returns This Century

The leading bond-market investment benchmark's outperformance against the S&P 500 underscores the extent of the recent carnage in the stock market.

Record 6.6 Million Americans Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week

A record 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, marking a sharp downturn in the labor market caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Fed Paper Sees Value in Holding Back Bank Data in a Crisis

As banks around the world come under stress from the coronavirus crisis, a New York Fed paper says there is a benefit of limiting disclosure of information on the soundness of banks in times of stress.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in February as Coronavirus Spread

The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in February, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disrupted international trade flows.

The Rush for $350 Billion in Small-Business Loans Starts Friday. Banks Have Questions.

A day before small businesses can apply for forgivable loans from the $2 trillion financial-relief package, banks say they are still struggling to understand how to make these loans eligible for a government guarantee.

After the Coronavirus, Shareholders Will Have to Share Their Crown

Among Covid-19's many victims is likely to be the already frail concept of shareholder supremacy. Investors are right to be nervous about the insurance sector in particular.