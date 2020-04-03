Log in
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:59aGlobal Stocks Mixed After Oil-Price Jump -- Update
DJ
02:51aOil, shares slip as investors doubtful over Saudi-Russia deal
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/03/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Global Stocks Mixed After Oil-Price Jump

International stocks were mixed, as investors weighed early indications of the coronavirus's effects on the U.S. labor market, and prospects for a sustained recovery in oil prices. 

 
Saudis Explore Ways to Resolve Oil-Price War

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to consider massive oil-supply curbs as long as other nations join the effort. 

 
China Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low

A private gauge of China's service sector activity rebounded in March from the previous month but still marked the second-lowest level since the survey began. 

 
Record Unemployment Claims Unlikely to Show Up in Friday's March Jobs Report

Record-setting unemployment-insurance claims triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that were filed in the last two weeks are unlikely to materialize in Friday's March unemployment report. 

 
Crude Leaps 25% on Hopes for an End to Price War

Hopes for a truce in the global oil-price war powered the biggest one-day jump on record for crude prices, with investors betting an ease in tensions would alleviate some of the pressure from the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Corporate Bond Downgrades Grow as Coronavirus Spreads

U.S. corporate bonds are being downgraded at breakneck speeds, highlighting the threat posed to companies' balance sheets by the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Fed's Robert Kaplan Says More Fiscal Stimulus Appears Necessary

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said elected officials probably would need to provide more stimulus to the economy amid the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Bonds Are Now Outperforming Stocks in Battle for Returns This Century

The leading bond-market investment benchmark's outperformance against the S&P 500 underscores the extent of the recent carnage in the stock market. 

 
Record 6.6 Million Americans Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week

A record 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, marking a sharp downturn in the labor market caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New York Fed Paper Sees Value in Holding Back Bank Data in a Crisis

As banks around the world come under stress from the coronavirus crisis, a New York Fed paper says there is a benefit of limiting disclosure of information on the soundness of banks in times of stress.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.24% 21413.44 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
NASDAQ 100 2.00% 7635.658173 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.72% 7487.311084 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 2.28% 2526.9 Delayed Quote.-21.79%
Top / Flop S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.77 Delayed Quote.18.90%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.69 Delayed Quote.16.67%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 29.05 Delayed Quote.15.88%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 16.35 Delayed Quote.14.82%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 7.79 Delayed Quote.14.73%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 63 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 7.97 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 11.71 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 8.4 Delayed Quote.-12.04%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 33.95 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
Heatmap :
