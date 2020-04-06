Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/06/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Stocks, Futures Rise, in Positive Sign for U.S. Markets

Global markets rose on Monday, with several stock indexes in the Asia-Pacific region adding more than 2% and S&P 500 futures rising, suggesting U.S. markets could also gain ground later in the day. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, Fed Minutes

Economic data out this week is likely to reflect mounting damage from the coronavirus and efforts to contain it. 

 
UK Consumer Confidence Dives Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

U.K. consumer confidence plummeted in the last two weeks of March, in the biggest drop ever recorded, as the nation entered a state of lockdown in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Oil Investors Grow Desperate for Supply Cuts

Investors say the world could run out of storage for its excess oil in just a few months, and energy companies are starting to file for bankruptcy. 

 
U.S. Braces for Most Challenging Days Ahead in Pandemic

Health officials warned Americans to brace for a pivotal week in the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of new cases around the world jumped by more than 100,000 in a single day for the first time, with a third of them coming from the U.S. 

 
Kept at Home, Many Chinese Fall Behind on Their Debts

China is edging toward what could be its first credit downturn in decades, as the situation could snowball into higher defaults in the coming months. 

 
If Companies Aren't Buying Their Own Stock, Who Is?

Companies including Hilton, Chevron, JPMorgan, AT&T and Carnival have suspended their share-repurchase plans in recent weeks, removing a crucial pillar of support for the stock market as it struggles to find its footing after a record stretch of turbulence. 

 
Emerging-Market Economies Brace for Coronavirus Hit

Average economic output across developing nations is expected to shrink for the first time since reliable records began in 1951. The pandemic's fallout will likely affect manufacturing, tourism and remittances. 

 
Coronavirus Reminder: Stocks Have a Risk Premium for a Reason

Generations of investors have learned the lesson of stocks for the long run: Buy equities, because they do better than safe Treasurys if held long enough to reward holders for the extra risk they're taking. Sometimes that risk comes due, and now is one of those times. 

 
Macy's, Johnson & Johnson, 3M: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news.

