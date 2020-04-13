Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/13/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Oil Deal

S&P 500 futures retreated more than 1.2%, as investors weighed the impact of an agreement to withhold a record amount of crude from markets, with global demand weakened by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: IMF Global Outlook; U.S. Jobless Claims, China's GDP

Data out this week is expected to show the effects of shutdown and social-distancing orders on the economy. 

 
U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia Lead Record Oil Cuts

Twenty-three countries committed to withhold 9.7 million barrels a day of oil collectively from global markets. The deal, designed to address a mounting glut, came as President Trump intervened to help resolve a Saudi-Mexico standoff. 

 
Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.

When U.S. banks report first-quarter earnings this week, investors will get the best impression yet of how the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the U.S. financial sector. 

 
Looming Earnings Season Offers Next Test for Stock Market

The kickoff of earnings season this week will give investors a first glimpse of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on corporate profits-and potentially clues about the outlook for the rest of the year. 

 
Congressional Impasse Stymies Additional Coronavirus Aid

A partisan impasse over fresh coronavirus relief spending stretched through the holiday weekend, as funds for a small-business loan program dwindled and state leaders called for additional federal aid. 

 
Officials Weigh Lockdown End Against Risk of Virus Rebound

As social distancing curbed Easter celebrations around the world, officials warned that early signs of success in slowing the spread of the new coronavirus shouldn't mean a quick lifting of lockdown orders. 

 
Amid Pandemic, China Offers Tax Breaks for Exports of Wild Animals

China disapproves of "recklessly eating wild animals" as its Finance Ministry offers incentives to ship them abroad. 

 
Young Shale CEO Asks Texas to Curb Oil Output

Matt Gallagher, the 37-year-old leader of Parsley Energy, wants fellow Texas oil producers to support a mandated production cut, as an industry where wildcatters frown at government intervention deals with a steep drop in crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Death Industry Is No Safe Haven in a Pandemic

Funeral and cemetery providers would seem to have a reliable and possibly even enhanced stream of business during the Covid-19 pandemic, but they can be pinched in other ways.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.22% 23719.37 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 8238.528822 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 8153.575088 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
S&P 500 1.45% 2789.82 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
GAP INC 9.09 Delayed Quote.15.80%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 31.5 Delayed Quote.14.50%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 19.91 Delayed Quote.13.64%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 57.31 Delayed Quote.13.42%
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION 10.82 Delayed Quote.12.36%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 27.19 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 75.48 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 8.21 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
FORTINET, INC. 101.93 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 34.86 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
