Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Oil Deal

S&P 500 futures retreated more than 1.2%, as investors weighed the impact of an agreement to withhold a record amount of crude from markets, with global demand weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economy Week Ahead: IMF Global Outlook; U.S. Jobless Claims, China's GDP

Data out this week is expected to show the effects of shutdown and social-distancing orders on the economy.

U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia Lead Record Oil Cuts

Twenty-three countries committed to withhold 9.7 million barrels a day of oil collectively from global markets. The deal, designed to address a mounting glut, came as President Trump intervened to help resolve a Saudi-Mexico standoff.

Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.

When U.S. banks report first-quarter earnings this week, investors will get the best impression yet of how the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the U.S. financial sector.

Looming Earnings Season Offers Next Test for Stock Market

The kickoff of earnings season this week will give investors a first glimpse of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on corporate profits-and potentially clues about the outlook for the rest of the year.

Congressional Impasse Stymies Additional Coronavirus Aid

A partisan impasse over fresh coronavirus relief spending stretched through the holiday weekend, as funds for a small-business loan program dwindled and state leaders called for additional federal aid.

Officials Weigh Lockdown End Against Risk of Virus Rebound

As social distancing curbed Easter celebrations around the world, officials warned that early signs of success in slowing the spread of the new coronavirus shouldn't mean a quick lifting of lockdown orders.

Amid Pandemic, China Offers Tax Breaks for Exports of Wild Animals

China disapproves of "recklessly eating wild animals" as its Finance Ministry offers incentives to ship them abroad.

Young Shale CEO Asks Texas to Curb Oil Output

Matt Gallagher, the 37-year-old leader of Parsley Energy, wants fellow Texas oil producers to support a mandated production cut, as an industry where wildcatters frown at government intervention deals with a steep drop in crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Death Industry Is No Safe Haven in a Pandemic

Funeral and cemetery providers would seem to have a reliable and possibly even enhanced stream of business during the Covid-19 pandemic, but they can be pinched in other ways.