Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/13 07:52:47 pm
2748.84 PTS   -1.47%
01:26pWall Street slides as investors brace for dour earnings
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline After Last Week's Big Rally
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Trump Says OPEC Is Looking to Cut Oil Production by 20 Million Barrels a Day

President Trump said a coalition of 23 nations that reached a deal on Sunday to address a mounting global oil glut is aiming to cut production by 20 million barrels of oil a day, more than twice the number originally revealed. 

 
Stocks Decline After Last Week's Big Rally

The S&P 500 slid, paring some of its gains after its best weekly performance since 1974, as investors looked ahead to the start of corporate earnings season. 

 
North America's Oil Industry Is Shutting Off the Spigot

A sharp drop in fuel consumption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by a feud between the world's largest producers has limited options for North American oil companies. 

 
Fed Official Says Lending Programs Will Support Economy, Avoid Deflation

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. central bank was ramping up lending programs to preserve as much of the economy as possible while swaths of commerce have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Wavers With Supply Cuts Inadequate to Combat Glut

Oil prices swung between gains and losses, a sign of skepticism that global supply cuts will be enough to offset plunging fuel demand. 

 
U.S. Weighs When to Restart Economy

The U.S. is weighing when to reopen the economy as coronavirus infection rates showed signs of stabilizing, but officials in the country and elsewhere voiced concern that moves to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy could spur new outbreaks of the disease. 

 
How to Make Sense of This Crazy Market? Look to the Numbers

Stock investors are beginning to act like the worst is over in the coronavirus-fueled market rout. Those who rely on technical indicators such as moving averages beg to differ. 

 
Trump Administration Backs Madoff Trustee's Hunt for Foreign Loot

The Justice Department is backing efforts to force European banks and other overseas investors to give back roughly $3 billion they received from foreign investment funds that moved money in and out of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme. 

 
United, Delta Weigh Selling Miles Early to Raise Cash

U.S. airlines have mortgaged gates, flight paths and just about any asset they could find in a hangar to weather the coronavirus crisis. Now, they are considering selling miles in bulk to their credit-card partners to raise cash. 

 
World Bank, IMF Push to Consolidate Patchwork Approach to Coronavirus Crisis

In addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the international financial community has lacked a unified approach, observers say. But the IMF and World Bank are pushing world leaders to coordinate more closely.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.27% 23184.13 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.39% 8207.183247 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.87% 8083.453751 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
S&P 500 -1.75% 2734.5 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
01:26pWall Street slides as investors brace for dour earnings
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Decline After Last Week's Big Rally
DJ
12:06pCrude gains on output deal, shares slip on recession fears
RE
12:03pCrude gains on output deal, shares slip on recession fears
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:01aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline After Last Week's Big Rally
DJ
10:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Trading Opens in New York
DJ
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Trading Opens in New York
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NETFLIX, INC. 392.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.79%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 4.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.98%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 60.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.92%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 12.135 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.61%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2134.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.50%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 19.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.73%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 34.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.64%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 11.375 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.23%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 34.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.84%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 8.635 Real-time Estimate Quote.-17.21%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group