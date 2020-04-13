Trump Says OPEC Is Looking to Cut Oil Production by 20 Million Barrels a Day

President Trump said a coalition of 23 nations that reached a deal on Sunday to address a mounting global oil glut is aiming to cut production by 20 million barrels of oil a day, more than twice the number originally revealed.

Stocks Decline After Last Week's Big Rally

The S&P 500 slid, paring some of its gains after its best weekly performance since 1974, as investors looked ahead to the start of corporate earnings season.

North America's Oil Industry Is Shutting Off the Spigot

A sharp drop in fuel consumption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by a feud between the world's largest producers has limited options for North American oil companies.

Fed Official Says Lending Programs Will Support Economy, Avoid Deflation

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. central bank was ramping up lending programs to preserve as much of the economy as possible while swaths of commerce have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Wavers With Supply Cuts Inadequate to Combat Glut

Oil prices swung between gains and losses, a sign of skepticism that global supply cuts will be enough to offset plunging fuel demand.

U.S. Weighs When to Restart Economy

The U.S. is weighing when to reopen the economy as coronavirus infection rates showed signs of stabilizing, but officials in the country and elsewhere voiced concern that moves to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy could spur new outbreaks of the disease.

How to Make Sense of This Crazy Market? Look to the Numbers

Stock investors are beginning to act like the worst is over in the coronavirus-fueled market rout. Those who rely on technical indicators such as moving averages beg to differ.

Trump Administration Backs Madoff Trustee's Hunt for Foreign Loot

The Justice Department is backing efforts to force European banks and other overseas investors to give back roughly $3 billion they received from foreign investment funds that moved money in and out of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

United, Delta Weigh Selling Miles Early to Raise Cash

U.S. airlines have mortgaged gates, flight paths and just about any asset they could find in a hangar to weather the coronavirus crisis. Now, they are considering selling miles in bulk to their credit-card partners to raise cash.

World Bank, IMF Push to Consolidate Patchwork Approach to Coronavirus Crisis

In addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the international financial community has lacked a unified approach, observers say. But the IMF and World Bank are pushing world leaders to coordinate more closely.