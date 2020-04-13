Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
3.92%
2869.8 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/13 05:08:01 pm
2761.63 PTS   -1.01%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 slide as focus shifts to earnings; Nasdaq gains
RE
04:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Day Lower as Investors Brace for Earnings Season
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/13/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
NY Fed Lays Out Plan to Pare Back Repo Liquidity Injections

Citing improved money-market conditions, the bank said Monday it will soon ease back on operations designed to add short-term liquidity to financial markets. 

 
Trump Says OPEC Is Looking to Cut Oil Production by 20 Million Barrels a Day

President Trump said a coalition of 23 nations that reached a deal on Sunday to address a mounting global oil glut is aiming to cut production by 20 million barrels of oil a day, more than twice the number originally revealed. 

 
Stocks Fall as Investors Brace for Earnings Season

The S&P 500 slid, paring some of its gains after its best weekly performance since 1974, as investors looked ahead to the start of corporate earnings season. 

 
North America's Oil Industry Is Shutting Off the Spigot

A sharp drop in fuel consumption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by a feud between the world's largest producers has limited options for North American oil companies. 

 
How to Settle the Debate on Bank Dividends

There are arguments for American banks both to suspend and to keep their dividend payouts. But the degree of credit losses and loan growth could help settle the matter before long. 

 
Fed Official Says Lending Programs Will Support Economy, Avoid Deflation

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. central bank was ramping up lending programs to preserve as much of the economy as possible while swaths of commerce have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Crude Falls With Supply Cuts Inadequate to Combat Glut

U.S. crude-oil pared an earlier advance and closed lower, a sign of skepticism that global supply cuts will be enough to offset plunging fuel demand. 

 
Trump Says It's Washington's Call on When to Reopen

The president sought to centralize control over the coronavirus response, saying the federal government-not governors-would make the final decision about sending Americans back to work and reopening businesses. 

 
How to Make Sense of This Crazy Market? Look to the Numbers

Stock investors are beginning to act like the worst is over in the coronavirus-fueled market rout. Those who rely on technical indicators such as moving averages beg to differ. 

 
Trump Administration Backs Madoff Trustee's Hunt for Foreign Loot

The Justice Department is backing efforts to force European banks and other overseas investors to give back roughly $3 billion they received from foreign investment funds that moved money in and out of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 23390.77 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
NASDAQ 100 1.14% 8332.73823 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 8192.42471 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
S&P 500 -1.01% 2761.63 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
