S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
04/13 05:08:01 pm
2761.63 PTS   -1.01%
11:31pDollar slips as Chinese trade data lifts mood
RE
11:28pDollar slips as Chinese trade data lifts mood
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/13/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
China Exports Fell 3.5% in March in Yuan Terms

China's exports fell 3.5% on year in March in yuan terms, narrowing from a 15.9% decline in the first two months of the year, the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday. 

 
Stocks Fall as Investors Brace for Earnings Season

The S&P 500 slid, paring some of its gains after its best weekly performance since 1974, as investors looked ahead to the start of corporate earnings season. 

 
States Move to Coordinate on Reopening Plans

Governors across the U.S. said they plan to coordinate regional efforts to reopen businesses and ease social-distancing guidelines, even as President Trump said he had the ultimate authority to restart the economy. 

 
Trump Tactics, Plunging Demand Led to Oil Deal

The deal resolves a costly battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sank prices, delivering a win for the U.S. oil industry. 

 
NY Fed Lays Out Plan to Pare Back Repo Liquidity Injections

Citing improved money-market conditions, the bank said Monday it will soon ease back on operations designed to add short-term liquidity to financial markets. 

 
North America's Oil Industry Is Shutting Off the Spigot

A sharp drop in fuel consumption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by a feud between the world's largest producers has limited options for North American oil companies. 

 
How to Settle the Debate on Bank Dividends

There are arguments for American banks both to suspend and to keep their dividend payouts. But the degree of credit losses and loan growth could help settle the matter before long. 

 
Fed Official Says Lending Programs Will Support Economy, Avoid Deflation

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. central bank was ramping up lending programs to preserve as much of the economy as possible while swaths of commerce have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Crude Falls With Supply Cuts Inadequate to Combat Glut

U.S. crude-oil pared an earlier advance and closed lower, a sign of skepticism that global supply cuts will be enough to offset plunging fuel demand. 

 
How to Make Sense of This Crazy Market? Look to the Numbers.

Stock investors are beginning to act like the worst is over in the coronavirus-fueled market rout. Those who rely on technical indicators such as moving averages beg to differ.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 23390.77 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 1.14% 8332.73823 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 8192.42471 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
S&P 500 -1.01% 2761.63 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
NETFLIX, INC. 396.72 Delayed Quote.7.01%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 4.39 Delayed Quote.6.55%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2168.87 Delayed Quote.6.17%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 19.04 Delayed Quote.6.01%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 50.94 Delayed Quote.5.29%
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. 313.6 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 19.23 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
ARCONIC INC. 9.5 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 11.36 Delayed Quote.-13.35%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 33.37 Delayed Quote.-17.03%
