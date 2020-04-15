S&P Futures and Global Stocks Decline

World stocks and S&P 500 futures declined modestly, with market moves damped by a lack of major developments in the global coronavirus crisis.

China Cuts Key Rate, Paving Way for Lower Lending Rates

The People's Bank of China cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing steps up efforts to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

IEA Forecasts Record Fall in Demand

Global oil demand will fall by a record-breaking amount this year, with government-implemented lockdowns aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus having brought mobility "almost to a halt," the IEA said.

Gold's Rally Depends on the Fed's Policies Working

More than anything else, the price of gold depends on real interest rates. If the U.S. falls into a deflationary spiral, the precious metal will suffer too.

Governors Assert Authority Over Reopening States

Governors across the U.S. asserted their authority to reopen their states' economies, outlining plans to slowly roll back emergency orders, and President Trump appeared to tone down his previous comments about being the final decision maker on reopening the country.

Fed's Evans Unworried Coronavirus Effort Will Boost Moral Hazard

Charles Evans said Tuesday that he doesn't see the extraordinary actions by the central bank and the government to support the economy right now as creating risk-taking problems once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

Oil Slides With Inventories Expected to Keep Rising

Crude prices fell, dropping back toward an 18-year low with inventories set to continue rising despite recent supply cuts.

Treasury, Airlines Agree on Aid

The biggest U.S. airlines reached an agreement in principle with the federal government on financial assistance aimed at preventing layoffs in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts as Coronavirus Saps Demand

The Railroad Commission of Texas is holding a hearing Tuesday at which oil industry leaders are debating whether the state could step in to restrict output-and opinions differ.

World Economy Is Almost Certainly in Recession

The severity of downturn is unmatched by anything aside from the Great Depression, according to an outlook from the International Monetary Fund.