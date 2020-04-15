Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/15 05:38:30 pm
2770.51 PTS   -2.65%
11:17aApple releases budget iPhone SE priced at $399 as coronavirus stalls economy
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:46aDow and S&P 500 Drop, Oil Declines
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Retail Sales Plunged a Record 8.7% as Virus Shutdowns Hit

U.S. retail sales posted their largest drop on record in March, as widespread shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic prompted American shoppers to sharply reduce spending on cars, clothes, restaurants and bars. 

 
Global Stocks Drop, Oil Declines

The Dow and S&P 500 trade lower as investors parse bank earnings reports and dismal retail-sales numbers. The benchmark for U.S. crude prices touched an 18-year low. 

 
San Francisco Fed Chief Casts Doubt on V-Shaped Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the path of recovery out of the coronavirus crisis is unlikely to be swift, even if the threat of illness is contained quickly. 

 
Wall Street Explores Changes to Circuit Breakers

Financial firms are looking at making it less likely for a marketwide trading halt to occur immediately after the opening bell, which happened during the crash triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Fight Is Creating Mountains of Global Debt

Emergency efforts totaling nearly $8 trillion in spending, loans and guarantees could pose a threat after the pandemic eases, the International Monetary Fund said in a report. 

 
Saudi Arabia Markets Dollar Bond to Plug Spending Gap

The kingdom is seeking to raise billions of dollars via a bond sale, joining other oil-exporting Persian Gulf states that tapped the debt markets last week to solve a funding shortfall caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Demand Projected to Fall by Record Amount

Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year as government-implemented lockdowns keep the economy at a near standstill, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Dollar Climbs on Renewed Fears of Pandemic's Cost

The dollar rallied against most currencies Wednesday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of a global policy response fueled investor jitters. 

 
EU Asks Member Countries to Coordinate Reopening Economies

European Union officials predicted a "very long" exit from the coronavirus crisis as they set out recommendations for ending lockdowns and asked governments to coordinate reopening their economies.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.56% 23277.97 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 -1.48% 8560.863735 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.79% 8360.455332 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 -2.74% 2768.05 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
11:17aApple releases budget iPhone SE priced at $399 as coronavirus stalls economy
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:46aDow and S&P 500 Drop, Oil Declines
DJ
10:42aWall St. tumbles on gloomy economic data, bank earnings
RE
10:41aNetflix On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
09:50aP&G boosts dividend, says earnings to be released ahead of schedule
RE
09:47aDow, S&P 500 Drop, Oil Declines
DJ
09:36aS&P Futures and Global Stocks Decline -- Update
DJ
09:08aCitigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout -- Update
DJ
08:48aCitigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NETFLIX, INC. 425.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.88%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 277.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.53%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 91.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.18%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 64.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.94%
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. 99.535 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.68%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.13%
L BRANDS, INC. 12.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.11%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 15.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.69%
PVH CORPORATION 41.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.80%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 6.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.91%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group