Retail Sales Plunged a Record 8.7% as Virus Shutdowns Hit

U.S. retail sales posted their largest drop on record in March, as widespread shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic prompted American shoppers to sharply reduce spending on cars, clothes, restaurants and bars.

Global Stocks Drop, Oil Declines

The Dow and S&P 500 trade lower as investors parse bank earnings reports and dismal retail-sales numbers. The benchmark for U.S. crude prices touched an 18-year low.

San Francisco Fed Chief Casts Doubt on V-Shaped Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the path of recovery out of the coronavirus crisis is unlikely to be swift, even if the threat of illness is contained quickly.

Wall Street Explores Changes to Circuit Breakers

Financial firms are looking at making it less likely for a marketwide trading halt to occur immediately after the opening bell, which happened during the crash triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Fight Is Creating Mountains of Global Debt

Emergency efforts totaling nearly $8 trillion in spending, loans and guarantees could pose a threat after the pandemic eases, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.

Saudi Arabia Markets Dollar Bond to Plug Spending Gap

The kingdom is seeking to raise billions of dollars via a bond sale, joining other oil-exporting Persian Gulf states that tapped the debt markets last week to solve a funding shortfall caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Demand Projected to Fall by Record Amount

Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year as government-implemented lockdowns keep the economy at a near standstill, the International Energy Agency said.

Dollar Climbs on Renewed Fears of Pandemic's Cost

The dollar rallied against most currencies Wednesday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of a global policy response fueled investor jitters.

EU Asks Member Countries to Coordinate Reopening Economies

European Union officials predicted a "very long" exit from the coronavirus crisis as they set out recommendations for ending lockdowns and asked governments to coordinate reopening their economies.