Fed's Bostic Says No Way to Know How Future of Economy Will Turn Out

The Atlanta Fed president said that while there is huge uncertainty surrounding the outlook, it is possible the economy could start to regain its footing in the third quarter.

Stocks Drop as Oil Falls to 18-Year Low

The Dow and S&P 500 slid as investors assessed bank-earnings reports and dismal retail-sales numbers. The benchmark for U.S. crude prices settled below $20 a barrel for the first time since 2002.

U.S. Economy 'Contracted Sharply and Abruptly,' Fed's Beige Book Says

Economic activity plunged in the past few weeks, resulting in lost jobs and lower wages, the Fed said in its periodic report of anecdotes from businesses around the country known as the 'beige book.'

Small-Business Aid Funds Nearly Exhausted

A small-business loan program at the center of a partisan standoff among congressional lawmakers is expected to run out of money later Wednesday, according to people familiar with the fund.

New York State to Require Masks in Public Places

New York's governor said he would require residents to wear face masks in public settings, Germany said it would start to reopen its economy Monday and executives told President Trump more testing was needed.

Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in a scheduled policy announcement on Wednesday and said it would begin purchasing provincial and corporate bonds to ease strains in those markets.

Low-Income Nations Get Go-Ahead to Suspend Debt Payments

Low-income countries got the green light to suspend debt payments to other governments, making more money available to fight the coronavirus pandemic and stabilize their economies.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge By Nearly 20 Million Barrels

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than forecast and fuel stockpiles also increased as the deadly coronavirus shrinks demand, according to data released Wednesday by the EIA.

Dollar Climbs on Renewed Fears of Pandemic's Cost

The dollar rallied against most currencies Wednesday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of a global policy response fueled investor jitters.

Wall Street Got Temporary Boost as Companies Prepped for Coronavirus

Wall Street institutions got a big lift from their capital-markets businesses in the first quarter, helping cushion the impact of coming defaults. The sustainability of that boost will be hugely important, as the need to provision against credit losses will quite likely intensify.