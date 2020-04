U.S. Economy 'Contracted Sharply and Abruptly,' Fed's Beige Book Says

Economic activity plunged in the past few weeks, resulting in lost jobs and lower wages, the Fed said in its periodic report of anecdotes from businesses around the country known as the 'beige book.'

Germany to Start Gradual Economic Reopening Next Week

After a month under partial lockdown, Europe's largest economy will begin reopening early next week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, warning that the easing of curbs would occur slowly and remained vulnerable to setbacks.

South Korea Plans KRW7.6T New Coronavirus Relief Budget

South Korea has planned a 7.6 trillion won ($6.21 billion) new extra national budget, ramping up its fiscal stimulus to stem the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed's Bostic Says No Way to Know How Future of Economy Will Turn Out

The Atlanta Fed president said that while there is huge uncertainty surrounding the outlook, it is possible the economy could start to regain its footing in the third quarter.

Small-Business Aid Funds Nearly Exhausted

A small-business loan program at the center of a partisan standoff among congressional lawmakers was expected to run out of money later Wednesday, according to people familiar with the fund.

Fitch Cuts Mexico's Ratings to Its Lowest Investment Grade

Fitch Ratings downgraded Mexico's debt for the second time in less than a year, lowering its rating by one notch to the lowest investment grade, saying it expects a severe recession in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Low-Income Nations Get Go-Ahead to Suspend Debt Payments

Low-income countries got the green light to suspend debt payments to other governments, making more money available to fight the coronavirus pandemic and stabilize their economies.

Stocks Drop as Oil Falls to 18-Year Low

The Dow and S&P 500 slid as investors assessed bank-earnings reports and dismal retail-sales numbers. The benchmark for U.S. crude prices settled below $20 a barrel for the first time since 2002.

New York State to Require Masks in Public Places

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was signing an executive order requiring people to wear a face covering when in a public setting where they can come into contact with others.

Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in a scheduled policy announcement on Wednesday and said it would begin purchasing provincial and corporate bonds to ease strains in those markets.