04/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Stocks and U.S. Futures Strengthen Despite China GDP Plunge

Stock benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region rose while S&P 500 stock futures traded higher, pointing to a strong session for U.S. shares on Friday. 

 
China's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus

China's economy plummeted 6.8% in the first three months of the year compared with a year earlier, the country's first such drop since Beijing began reporting quarterly gross domestic product in 1992. 

 
Stimulus to Add Nearly $1.8 Trillion to U.S. Budget Deficit Over Decade

The stimulus package passed last month to mitigate the economic devastation wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic will add $1.76 trillion to federal budget deficits over the coming decade, the Congressional Budget Office said.Â 

 
Mnuchin Under Growing Pressure to Help Struggling Mortgage Companies

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is under growing pressure from industry officials and members of Congress to ease strains on mortgage companies as millions of borrowers skip their monthly payments. 

 
Fed's Williams Cites Improved Markets, Prospect of Extended Fed Economic Support

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the U.S. central bank's strong response to the coronavirus crisis has helped to move financial markets back toward some semblance of health. 

 
Reported U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Reach Record 4,591 in 24 Hours

The number of reported deaths in the U.S. from the new coronavirus spiked to nearly double the prior record Thursday, as governors extended their lockdown orders. 

 
Funding Exhausted for $350 Billion Small-Business Paycheck Program

Lawmakers again fell short of an agreement on the next round of coronavirus emergency aid as a $350 billion loan program for small businesses ran out of money and millions more Americans filed for employment benefits. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Top 20 Million Since Start of Shutdowns

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total seeking aid in a month of coronavirus-related shutdowns to 22 million and showing a broad shock for the U.S. labor market. 

 
European Regulators Extend Short-Selling Bans, Frustrating Investors

Temporary restrictions on betting against stocks have been extended in Europe, even as investors bemoan the problems such bans pose and their lack of effectiveness. 

 
Oil Demand Will Fall by a Fifth in April, OPEC Forecasts

Global oil demand will drop by 6.8 million barrels a day in 2020, with the sharpest contraction coming in April amid travel bans and lockdowns aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 23537.68 Delayed Quote.-17.64%
NASDAQ 100 1.93% 8757.83155 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.66% 8532.362524 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
S&P 500 0.58% 2799.55 Delayed Quote.-13.35%
