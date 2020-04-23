Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/23 05:41:16 pm
2829.64 PTS   +1.08%
11:38aWall Street jumps on hopes worst for labor market is over
RE
11:28aLas Vegas Sands Up Over 11%, After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Fed Focuses on Lending Programs, But Monetary Policy Deliberations Loom

Fed leaders have suggested they are comfortable with their current policy stance, but big questions will dominate deliberations at their two-day policy meeting next week, including how to manage bond-buying efforts and how long to extend those easy-money policies. 

 
U.S. Stocks Edge Up After Jobless Claims

Share benchmarks crept higher with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 up about 1.4% after weekly jobless claims came in lower than in prior weeks. 

 
More Than 4.4 Million Americans Sought Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Millions of Americans sought unemployment benefits last week in a continuation of a historic labor-market decline triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Since mid-March, workers have filed more than 26 million jobless claims. 

 
Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one. 

 
Global Economy Hit by Record Collapse of Business Activity

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan collapsed in April as governments tightened restrictions on movement and social interaction aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to surveys of purchasing managers. 

 
The Debt Is Soaring; Debt Risks Are Not

With Congress about to pass more stimulus, federal borrowing this year is breaking another record and total debt as a share of GDP will soon break the 1946 record. Is this setting the U.S. up for soaring inflation? Greg Ip explains why the answer is no. 

 
Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger

Companies and consumers flooded U.S. banks with a record $1 trillion of deposits in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with markets and the economy. 

 
'Crude Oil Treasure' Turns Toxic for Chinese Bank and Its Small Investors

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China. 

 
Europe Seeks to Bridge Divisions as It Debates Recovery Fund

European leaders are to start debating a crisis-recovery fund that will likely total half a trillion euros, as borrowing costs rise for Italy and Spain due to fears that Germany and the bloc's other wealthy countries won't sufficiently help harder-hit states manage an expected surge in debt levels.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.40% 23829.09 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
NASDAQ 100 1.15% 8771.425257 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.34% 8615.710374 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
S&P 500 1.29% 2838.05 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APACHE CORPORATION 10.59 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.42%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 8.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.10%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 22.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.01%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 45.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.77%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 10.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.11%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 35.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.21%
GRAINGER (WW) INC 262.12 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.07%
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. 142.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.23%
INVESCO LTD. 7.81 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.92%
INGERSOLL-RAND 27.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-66.47%
