Fed Focuses on Lending Programs, But Monetary Policy Deliberations Loom

Fed leaders have suggested they are comfortable with their current policy stance, but big questions will dominate deliberations at their two-day policy meeting next week, including how to manage bond-buying efforts and how long to extend those easy-money policies.

U.S. Stocks Edge Up After Jobless Claims

Share benchmarks crept higher with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 up about 1.4% after weekly jobless claims came in lower than in prior weeks.

More Than 4.4 Million Americans Sought Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Millions of Americans sought unemployment benefits last week in a continuation of a historic labor-market decline triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Since mid-March, workers have filed more than 26 million jobless claims.

Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one.

Global Economy Hit by Record Collapse of Business Activity

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan collapsed in April as governments tightened restrictions on movement and social interaction aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to surveys of purchasing managers.

The Debt Is Soaring; Debt Risks Are Not

With Congress about to pass more stimulus, federal borrowing this year is breaking another record and total debt as a share of GDP will soon break the 1946 record. Is this setting the U.S. up for soaring inflation? Greg Ip explains why the answer is no.

Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger

Companies and consumers flooded U.S. banks with a record $1 trillion of deposits in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with markets and the economy.

'Crude Oil Treasure' Turns Toxic for Chinese Bank and Its Small Investors

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Europe Seeks to Bridge Divisions as It Debates Recovery Fund

European leaders are to start debating a crisis-recovery fund that will likely total half a trillion euros, as borrowing costs rise for Italy and Spain due to fears that Germany and the bloc's other wealthy countries won't sufficiently help harder-hit states manage an expected surge in debt levels.