Global Stocks Jump as Some Lockdowns Ease

Stocks in Europe and Asia rose as investors anticipated new rounds of stimulus from central banks and more countries took steps to reopen their economies from coronavirus lockdowns.

Economy Week Ahead: Central Bank Meetings, U.S. Consumer Spending

Top economic stories this week will focus on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and central-bank efforts to respond.

U.S. Debates How Quickly It Can Reopen

Countries around the world, including the U.S., took tentative steps toward reopening from coronavirus lockdowns, as officials debated how quickly to remove restrictions amid uncertainty about when the worst of the pandemic would subside.

To Help Businesses Borrow, Bank of Japan Will Pile On the Corporate Bonds

Japan's central bank said it would nearly triple its holdings of corporate debt to $186 billion to ease fundraising for coronavirus-struck companies, and it forecast a sharp contraction in the country's economy this fiscal year.

China's Industrial Profits Fell 34.9% in March

China's industrial profits fell at a slower pace in March, but the near 35% decline reflects the disruptions caused by the virus pandemic, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to recover.

India's RBI Introduces $6.55 Billion Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds

India's central bank said it has introduced a 500 billion rupees ($6.55 billion) special liquidity facility to help mutual funds tide over the liquidity crisis.

In Another Hit for Farmers, Coronavirus Crashes Ethanol Market

The rate of ethanol output in the U.S. has dropped to a record low, hurting farmers who are still reeling from last year's unrelenting rains.

Investors Buy Up Debt From Stronger Developing Countries

The most creditworthy developing countries have found investors willing to buy their bonds even as the coronavirus pandemic sparked a rush out of emerging markets more broadly.

Stocks and Oil Send Conflicting Signals

The S&P 500 continues to rise despite an unprecedented freeze in global economic activity and an oil-price crash, a divergence that makes some investors skeptical the gains can continue.

Treasury Distributed $12.4 Billion in Airline Payroll Grants This Week

The Treasury Department has distributed $12.4 billion in federal aid to passenger airlines since Monday, roughly half the amount Congress authorized to help the industry avoid layoffs over the coming months.