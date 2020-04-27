Fed to Extend Loans to More Cities, Counties

The Federal Reserve said it would broaden the number of local governments from which it will buy debt through a forthcoming lending program.

Commerce Department Tightens Rules on Exports to China

The Trump administration is expanding the country's export-control restrictions to prevent U.S. companies from sending products abroad that could strengthen China's military.

China Toughens Procurement Rules for Tech Equipment

Foreign suppliers worry that national-security assessments of equipment deals will put them at a disadvantage in the Chinese market.

Pork Farmers, USDA Discuss Euthanizing Hogs After Coronavirus Closes Plants

The U.S. pork industry and agricultural regulators are discussing the prospect of euthanizing thousands of pigs a day, after coronavirus outbreaks have closed major processing plants.

Ship Orders Crash as Coronavirus Takes a Toll on Seaborne Trade

The economic fallout from coronavirus restrictions helped cut investment in shipbuilding to its lowest level in 11 years in the first quarter, with work at Asian shipyards nearly halted and owners holding back on orders as global demand for goods nosedived.

Oil Slides With Rising Glut Spooking Investors

Crude-oil prices fell as producers scrambled to shut down wells before the world's crude storage capacity reached its limit, with WTI futures down more than 20%.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Countries Begin to Reopen Economies

The Dow and S&P 500 rose, with investors betting that stimulus measures and the easing of coronavirus-lockdown measures around the world could help kick-start economic activity.

Pandemic Triggers a Wave of Distress, Bankruptcy in Corporate America

Stay-at-home orders and the shutdown of nonessential business have driven broad swaths of the economy into panic mode.

The Federal Reserve Is Changing What It Means to Be a Central Bank

By lending widely to businesses, states and cities, the Fed is breaking taboos about who gets money to prop up a frozen U.S. economy, risking a political backlash down the line.

Italian Bonds Rally After Country Avoids Rating Downgrade

Italian government bonds rallied after S&P Global left the country's sovereign credit rating at two levels above high-yield status, offering a respite to investors who have grown increasingly concerned about how the nation will cope with the economic damage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.