Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/27 05:29:13 pm
2878.48 PTS   +1.47%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/27/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Fed to Extend Loans to More Cities, Counties

The Federal Reserve said it would broaden the number of local governments from which it will buy debt through a forthcoming lending program. 

 
States Move to Ease Lockdowns as  Global Cases Top 3 Million

Texas, Ohio and other states prepared to reopen their economies as reported U.S. coronavirus cases neared one million. The phased reopening in Texas will be seen as a test. 

 
Commerce Department Tightens Rules on Exports to China

The Trump administration is expanding the country's export-control restrictions to prevent U.S. companies from sending products abroad that could strengthen China's military. 

 
China Toughens Procurement Rules for Tech Equipment

Foreign suppliers worry that national-security assessments of equipment deals will put them at a disadvantage in the Chinese market. 

 
Pork Farmers, USDA Discuss Euthanizing Hogs After Coronavirus Closes Plants

The U.S. pork industry and agricultural regulators are discussing the prospect of euthanizing thousands of pigs a day, after coronavirus outbreaks have closed major processing plants. 

 
Ship Orders Crash as Coronavirus Takes a Toll on Seaborne Trade

The economic fallout from coronavirus restrictions helped cut investment in shipbuilding to its lowest level in 11 years in the first quarter, with work at Asian shipyards nearly halted and owners holding back on orders as global demand for goods nosedived. 

 
Oil Slides With Rising Glut Spooking Investors

Crude-oil prices fell as producers scrambled to shut down wells before the world's crude storage capacity reached its limit, with WTI futures down more than 20%. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb as Countries Begin to Reopen Economies

The Dow and S&P 500 rose, with investors betting that stimulus measures and the easing of coronavirus-lockdown measures around the world could help kick-start economic activity. 

 
Pandemic Triggers a Wave of Distress, Bankruptcy in Corporate America

Stay-at-home orders and the shutdown of nonessential business have driven broad swaths of the economy into panic mode. 

 
The Federal Reserve Is Changing What It Means to Be a Central Bank

By lending widely to businesses, states and cities, the Fed is breaking taboos about who gets money to prop up a frozen U.S. economy, risking a political backlash down the line.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.51% 24133.78 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 8837.656774 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8730.164292 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
S&P 500 1.47% 2878.48 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
Latest news on S&P 500
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
KOHL'S CORPORATION 18.6 Delayed Quote.17.72%
PVH CORPORATION 47.64 Delayed Quote.15.18%
ARCONIC INC. 9.15 Delayed Quote.13.81%
NORDSTROM, INC 20.27 Delayed Quote.13.62%
GAP INC 7.79 Delayed Quote.12.90%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 10.02 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
ABIOMED, INC. 163.47 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 547.52 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.68 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
COTY INC. 5.44 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
