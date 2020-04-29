Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/29 09:51:24 pm
2945.53 PTS   +2.87%
03:48pFed leaves rates near zero, sees virus-related risks lingering
RE
03:48pFed keeps rates steady, vows to maintain coronavirus measures
RE
03:47pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/29/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed Vows Aggressive Action as Economic Distress Worsens

The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy has deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to take aggressive action to support an eventual recovery. 

 
Stocks Rise on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials rallied on hopes of progress for a coronavirus treatment and as investors await views from Fed policy makers on the health of the U.S. economy. 

 
U.S. Economy Shrank at 4.8% Pace in First Quarter

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% pace in the first quarter as the coronavirus spread, the steepest contraction since the last recession. 

 
The Legal Fight Between Insurers and Businesses Is Expanding

A lawsuit filed by a human-rights nonprofit against Chubb Ltd. is the latest in a fight to get property insurers to pay coronavirus-related claims. 

 
Developing Countries Draw Down Reserves to Shield Currencies

Emerging-market countries last month depleted their foreign-exchange reserves at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis to contain a plunge in their currencies, leaving some nations vulnerable to further shocks. 

 
Coronavirus Turmoil, Free Trades Draw Newbies Into Stock Market

Enticed by an industrywide move last year to zero-commission trading-and with more time on their hands as many work from home-individual investors have flocked to platforms such as TD Ameritrade and E*Trade. 

 
The Last Stronghold of Growing Bank Profits Cannot Hold

There is barely any sign of the coronavirus crisis in the first-quarter results of Chinese banks. But the hangover is coming, and may persist for years to come. 

 
Oil Prices Climb After Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices climbed after data suggested the U.S. may not run out of space to store its glut of crude as quickly as previously feared. 

 
Auto Loans Are Running on Fumes

Auto loans are emerging as one the of hardest-hit categories of credit amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
States Diverge on Reopenings as New Data Show Toll of Coronavirus

Governments and companies took new measure of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and some predicted bigger losses in the months ahead even as restrictions on movement are rolled back.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.52% 24707.26 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
NASDAQ 100 3.88% 9011.793954 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.93% 8945.055844 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 3.07% 2951.44 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.24.18%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 9.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.21.41%
APACHE CORPORATION 12.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.20.38%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 33.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.65%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.13%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 97.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.15%
COTY INC. 5.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.77%
HASBRO, INC. 72.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.26%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 9.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.28%
INGERSOLL-RAND 30.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.-65.32%
