Fed Vows Aggressive Action as Economic Distress Worsens

The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy has deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to take aggressive action to support an eventual recovery.

Stocks Rise on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials rallied on hopes of progress for a coronavirus treatment and as investors await views from Fed policy makers on the health of the U.S. economy.

U.S. Economy Shrank at 4.8% Pace in First Quarter

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% pace in the first quarter as the coronavirus spread, the steepest contraction since the last recession.

The Legal Fight Between Insurers and Businesses Is Expanding

A lawsuit filed by a human-rights nonprofit against Chubb Ltd. is the latest in a fight to get property insurers to pay coronavirus-related claims.

Developing Countries Draw Down Reserves to Shield Currencies

Emerging-market countries last month depleted their foreign-exchange reserves at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis to contain a plunge in their currencies, leaving some nations vulnerable to further shocks.

Coronavirus Turmoil, Free Trades Draw Newbies Into Stock Market

Enticed by an industrywide move last year to zero-commission trading-and with more time on their hands as many work from home-individual investors have flocked to platforms such as TD Ameritrade and E*Trade.

The Last Stronghold of Growing Bank Profits Cannot Hold

There is barely any sign of the coronavirus crisis in the first-quarter results of Chinese banks. But the hangover is coming, and may persist for years to come.

Oil Prices Climb After Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices climbed after data suggested the U.S. may not run out of space to store its glut of crude as quickly as previously feared.

Auto Loans Are Running on Fumes

Auto loans are emerging as one the of hardest-hit categories of credit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

States Diverge on Reopenings as New Data Show Toll of Coronavirus

Governments and companies took new measure of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and some predicted bigger losses in the months ahead even as restrictions on movement are rolled back.