Trump Administration Remains Hopeful on China Trade Pact as Doubts Grow

A senior U.S. trade official expressed confidence that Beijing will meet its obligations under the trade deal with Washington, despite fallout from the coronavirus and doubts by experts about China's ability to meet purchase targets.

Stocks Rise on Hopes for Coronavirus Treatment

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials rallied on hopes of progress for a coronavirus treatment and as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is in no hurry to end its economic stimulus.

Fed's Powell Says More Spending Will Be Needed From Congress

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy would need additional spending from Congress and the White House to ensure that a robust recovery could take hold following a broad and deep deterioration from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Economy Shrank at 4.8% Pace in First Quarter

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% pace in the first quarter as the coronavirus spread, the steepest contraction since the last recession.

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 60,000 as New Data Show Economic Toll

Governments and companies took new measure of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, and some predicted bigger losses in the months ahead even as restrictions on movement are rolled back.

Oil Prices Climb After Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices climbed after data suggested the U.S. may not run out of space to store its glut of crude as quickly as previously feared.

The Legal Fight Between Insurers and Businesses Is Expanding

A lawsuit filed by a human-rights nonprofit against Chubb Ltd. is the latest in a fight to get property insurers to pay coronavirus-related claims.

The Last Stronghold of Growing Bank Profits Cannot Hold

There is barely any sign of the coronavirus crisis in the first-quarter results of Chinese banks. But the hangover is coming, and may persist for years to come.

Developing Countries Draw Down Reserves to Shield Currencies

Emerging-market countries last month depleted their foreign-exchange reserves at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis to contain a plunge in their currencies, leaving some nations vulnerable to further shocks.

Coronavirus Turmoil, Free Trades Draw Newbies Into Stock Market

Enticed by an industrywide move last year to zero-commission trading-and with more time on their hands as many work from home-individual investors have flocked to platforms such as TD Ameritrade and E*Trade.