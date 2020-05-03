Global Economic Week Ahead

April's U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to provide a stark picture of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

U.S. Coronavirus Curbs Ease, as Cases Rise at Lower Rate

Governors around the U.S. are grappling with the push-and-pull between easing pandemic restrictions and extending them, as reported coronavirus cases continue to climb but at a lower rate and tensions over lockdowns rise with warmer temperatures.

Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea

The cost to ship gasoline, diesel and jet fuel around the world has soared to record highs, as traders look to dodge the commodity price crash by stashing refined oil at sea.

Fed Won't Use Stimulus Aid to Push Libor Replacement

The Federal Reserve has scrapped plans to use a $600 billion aid program for small and midsize businesses to promote the use of its preferred replacement for the troubled London interbank offered rate.

Jobs Report Likely to Show Record Unemployment Rate

April's report, to be released Friday, is expected to indicate that the pandemic inflicted the largest one-month blow to the U.S. labor market on record.

South Korea's Inflation Slows to Six-Month Low in April

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to a six-month low in April, as the coronavirus pandemic suppressed consumer spending and weighed on price growth.

Stocks Keep Rallying, Despite Lack of Visibility on Economy

Investors say they are "flying in the dark" as the dispersion of earnings estimates reaches its highest level since 2009.

Some Insurers Flex Balance Sheets to Help Hospitals, Doctors

With fewer claims to pay out, some health insurers are using their savings to help struggling providers secure loans, pay claims earlier and, in some cases, underwrite patients' outstanding bills.

Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting kicked off Saturday with Warren Buffett offering reassurance that the U.S. economy will recover steadily from the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney, Tyson and CVS Among Those Reporting Earnings This Week

The weakest earnings season in more than a decade continues, with 148 companies in the S&P 500 expected to report quarterly results this week, including big names in media and food.