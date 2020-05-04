Global Stock and Oil Prices Fall

E-mini S&P 500 futures retreated 0.8%, suggesting U.S. shares could fall, as disappointing corporate earnings and concerns about economic growth put pressure on markets.

Pompeo Says There is Evidence Virus Came From Wuhan Lab

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has seen "enormous evidence" that the novel coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, adding fuel to a point of tension between the U.S. and China.

Global Economic Week Ahead

April's U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to provide a stark picture of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

U.S. Coronavirus Curbs Ease, as Cases Rise at Lower Rate

Governors around the U.S. are grappling with the push-and-pull between easing pandemic restrictions and extending them, as reported coronavirus cases continue to climb but at a lower rate and tensions over lockdowns rise with warmer temperatures.

Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea

The cost to ship gasoline, diesel and jet fuel around the world has soared to record highs, as traders look to dodge the commodity price crash by stashing refined oil at sea.

Fed Won't Use Stimulus Aid to Push Libor Replacement

The Federal Reserve has scrapped plans to use a $600 billion aid program for small and midsize businesses to promote the use of its preferred replacement for the troubled London interbank offered rate.

Jobs Report Likely to Show Record Unemployment Rate

April's report, to be released Friday, is expected to indicate that the pandemic inflicted the largest one-month blow to the U.S. labor market on record.

South Korea's Inflation Slows to Six-Month Low in April

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to a six-month low in April, as the coronavirus pandemic suppressed consumer spending and weighed on price growth.

Stocks Keep Rallying, Despite Lack of Visibility on Economy

Investors say they are "flying in the dark" as the dispersion of earnings estimates reaches its highest level since 2009.