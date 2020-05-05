Services Businesses See Biggest Drop in Activity Since Last Recession

Activity across the U.S. service sector saw its steepest drop in April since the last recession as the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum, surveys of purchasing managers showed.

Fed's Evans Hopeful for Second-Half Recovery, but Says a Lot Needs to Go Right

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said he was hopeful the economy could return to growth in the second half of the year-but with caveats.

Stocks Climb as Some U.S. States Ease Lockdowns

The Dow and S&P 500 advanced, buoyed by optimism about the easing of restrictions on economic activity in parts of the U.S. and Europe.

Oil Prices Extend Rebound, Boosted by Demand Hopes

Crude prices were lifted by hopes for a bounce in fuel consumption as economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic slowly reopen for business.

ECB Faces Renewed Legal Pressure Over Bond Purchases

Germany's highest court conditionally approved a bond-buying program launched five years ago by the ECB but demanded more information about its economic justification, in a move that could set limits on the bank's firepower.

U.S. March Trade Deficit Widened as Coronavirus Disruptions Spread

The U.S. trade deficit widened in March as the economic shock related to the coronavirus pandemic held down both imports and exports.

Saudi Arabia, Hit With Oil Collapse and Pandemic, Tosses Lifelines

The kingdom's unprecedented stimulus measures to cushion the blow of collapsed oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic will force it to cut spending on its transformation away from oil.

Tourism Faces a Long Road Back to Normalcy

For tourism, the journey back to a better place will take a long time. Just look at China.

Why Home Prices Are Rising During the Pandemic

The economy is shrinking, businesses are closing and jobs are disappearing. But in the housing market, prices keep chugging higher.