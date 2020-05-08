Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
1.16%
2914.72 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/07 05:06:43 pm
2881.19 PTS   +1.15%
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09aGlobal Markets Rise Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
04:51aStocks boosted by U.S.-China talks ahead of key U.S. jobs data
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/08/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Global Markets Rise Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

S&P 500 futures rose, buoyed by signs of easing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing as investors waited for a historic U.S. jobs report. 

 
U.S. and China Negotiators Pledge to Implement Phase One Trade Deal

The top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked on the phone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for the phase one trade deal, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. 

 
Economic Fallout From Coronavirus Puts Euro to the Test

Europe's response to the economic turmoil brought about by the global coronavirus shutdown is rekindling debate about the European Union's financial unity. 

 
How Dollar Distress Migrated to Asia

The Fed's dollar swap figures show that Asia, and Japan in particular, has taken over from the eurozone as the likely axis of future dollar-denominated blowups. 

 
German Exports Plunge

German exports fell 11.8% in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, their steepest monthly drop since records began in 1990. 

 
U.K. Consumer Confidence Near Record Low

Consumer confidence in Britain edged up fractionally at the end of April but remained close to its lowest-ever levels, as the coronavirus continued to lock down the country, a survey showed. 

 
Two Fed Officials Say U.S. Economy Likely to Avoid Worst-Case Scenario

Two Federal Reserve officials said they believe the U.S. economy can likely avoid a worst-case scenario in the coronavirus crisis, in part because of aggressive action taken by the central bank. 

 
House Democrats Close In on New Stimulus Proposal

The bill being drafted by Democratic leadership is expected to include more than $750 billion in aid to state and local governments, as well as another round of direct support to Americans. 

 
Turkey Blocks Foreign Banks in Attempt to Stem Currency Slide

Citigroup, BNP Paribas and UBS are blocked from processing lira transactions as Turkey's currency hits a record low against the dollar. 

 
Daily Coronavirus-Case Count Surges

The coronavirus's toll was in sharp relief Thursday for political leaders weighing reopening plans, as the number of confirmed cases climbed toward four million and millions more Americans filed for unemployment.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 23875.89 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
NASDAQ 100 1.30% 9101.875677 Delayed Quote.2.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.41% 8979.661498 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
S&P 500 1.15% 2881.19 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
FORTINET, INC. 135.12 Delayed Quote.21.23%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 34.77 Delayed Quote.16.25%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 146.29 Delayed Quote.14.01%
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. 121.73 Delayed Quote.13.47%
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED 24.55 Delayed Quote.12.00%
PFIZER, INC. 36.96 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
VENTAS 27.08 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 28.31 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. 55.42 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
WELLTOWER INC. 42 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
