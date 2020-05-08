Log in
05/08/2020 | 11:16am EDT
April Jobs Report Shows Record Unemployment

The unemployment rate rose to a record as employers shed millions of jobs, evidence of the economic destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Stocks Accelerate Gains After Jobs Report

The Dow and S&P 500 rose, boosted by an April jobs report that wasn't quite as bad as feared and signs of an easing in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. 

 
Copper Rebounds on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Copper prices rose, extending a recent rebound with investors anticipating an uptick in demand as parts of the world roll back lockdown measures and trade tensions ease. 

 
Canada Set Fresh Job-Loss Record in April

Job losses in Canada nearly doubled in April from the previous month to mark a new record, and over a third of the labor force were either unemployed or underutilized. 

 
Stocks Are Poised for Weekly Gains but Still Stuck in Limbo

With so much still uncertain about the outlook for the economy, the market hasn't yet found a catalyst to break higher or lower. 

 
Global Coronavirus Deaths Top 270,000 as Some Restrictions Loosen

Coronavirus-related restrictions are set to loosen further in parts of the U.S., while some countries are ramping up reopening plans, as the global death toll from the pandemic top 270,000. 

 
Intel Is Acting Like Only the Paranoid Survive. The CEO Wants It to Stay That Way.

Bob Swan has seen his workforce renew the get-to-it spirit embodied in the "only the paranoid survive" maxim coined by Intel's former CEO Andy Grove. The next challenge is to keep the momentum going after the impact of the coronavirus fades. 

 
China Chases Self-Reliance in Chips, but the U.S. Still Holds a Trump Card

The Chinese tech giant just marked another milestone in its quest for self-sufficiency. 

 
U.S. and China Negotiators Pledge to Implement Phase One Trade Deal

The top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked on the phone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for the phase one trade deal, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. 

 
Economic Fallout From Coronavirus Puts Euro to the Test

Europe's response to the economic turmoil brought about by the global coronavirus shutdown is rekindling debate about the European Union's financial unity.

