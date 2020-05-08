U.S. Budget Deficit Hit $737 Billion in April, CBO Says

Federal spending and budget deficits soared in April as the government raced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Stocks Accelerate Gains After Jobs Report

The Dow and S&P 500 rose, boosted by an April jobs report that wasn't quite as bad as feared and signs of an easing in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

April Jobs Report Shows Record Unemployment

The unemployment rate rose to a record as employers shed millions of jobs, evidence of the economic destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Puts Postal Service in a Deeper Hole

More packages won't be enough to offset the steep decline in mail, U.S. Postal Service officials said, as they made another plea for federal funding to counter $22 billion in projected losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress Urged to Bolster Nation's Bankruptcy Courts

Legal scholars are urging Congress to appoint more judges to U.S. bankruptcy courts so they won't be overwhelmed by large numbers of corporate failures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada to Probe Leak of April Employment Data

Canada said it would investigate how sensitive employment data for April were distributed before the official release Friday, triggering brief trading activity on foreign-exchange markets.

Formal Talks Paused on Next Stimulus Package, Trump Adviser Says

Larry Kudlow said formal negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package won't resume until late May or early June, as the administration takes a wait-and-see approach on further spending.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 33 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 33 in the last week to 292, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Copper Rebounds on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Copper prices rose, extending a recent rebound with investors anticipating an uptick in demand as parts of the world roll back lockdown measures and trade tensions ease.

Canada Set Fresh Job-Loss Record in April

Job losses in Canada nearly doubled in April from the previous month to mark a new record, and over a third of the labor force were either unemployed or underutilized.