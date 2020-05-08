Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.01%
2929.95 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/08 05:12:30 pm
2929.8 PTS   +1.69%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
04:33pStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Budget Deficit Hit $737 Billion in April, CBO Says

Federal spending and budget deficits soared in April as the government raced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office. 

 
Stocks Accelerate Gains After Jobs Report

The Dow and S&P 500 rose, boosted by an April jobs report that wasn't quite as bad as feared and signs of an easing in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. 

 
April Jobs Report Shows Record Unemployment

The unemployment rate rose to a record as employers shed millions of jobs, evidence of the economic destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Puts Postal Service in a Deeper Hole

More packages won't be enough to offset the steep decline in mail, U.S. Postal Service officials said, as they made another plea for federal funding to counter $22 billion in projected losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Congress Urged to Bolster Nation's Bankruptcy Courts

Legal scholars are urging Congress to appoint more judges to U.S. bankruptcy courts so they won't be overwhelmed by large numbers of corporate failures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Canada to Probe Leak of April Employment Data

Canada said it would investigate how sensitive employment data for April were distributed before the official release Friday, triggering brief trading activity on foreign-exchange markets. 

 
Formal Talks Paused on Next Stimulus Package, Trump Adviser Says

Larry Kudlow said formal negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package won't resume until late May or early June, as the administration takes a wait-and-see approach on further spending. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 33 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 33 in the last week to 292, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Copper Rebounds on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Copper prices rose, extending a recent rebound with investors anticipating an uptick in demand as parts of the world roll back lockdown measures and trade tensions ease. 

 
Canada Set Fresh Job-Loss Record in April

Job losses in Canada nearly doubled in April from the previous month to mark a new record, and over a third of the labor force were either unemployed or underutilized.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.91% 24331.32 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
NASDAQ 100 1.30% 9220.353749 Delayed Quote.2.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.58% 9121.320669 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
S&P 500 1.69% 2929.8 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
04:33pStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
04:32pWall Street jumps as historic job losses fewer than feared
RE
04:31pStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
04:31pStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Accelerate Gains Despite Grim Jobs Report
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 17.73 Delayed Quote.13.51%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 10.03 Delayed Quote.13.46%
NEWS CORPORATION 10.93 Delayed Quote.13.26%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 25.42 Delayed Quote.11.74%
L BRANDS, INC. 12.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.72%
FISERV INC. 104.78 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 145.06 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 57.16 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 240 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 131.27 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group