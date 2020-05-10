Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, GDP, Retail Sales

Economic data from the world's largest economies this week will again reflect impact of the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson Unveils Plan to Ease U.K. Lockdown

The British prime minister said the U.K. would take some small steps this week in easing the lockdown.

States Look to Boost Testing as Some Countries Report Resurgence in Cases

State leaders across the U.S. sought to increase testing for the coronavirus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled twice-a-week testing for nursing-home workers: "This virus uses nursing homes," he said. "They are ground zero."

South Korea's Early Coronavirus Wins Dim After Rash of New Cases

South Korea, which largely succeeded in quelling the initial spread of the coronavirus, is back on the defensive, with Seoul's bars and clubs ordered closed, as the country reported its biggest one-day increase in new infections in a month.

Despite Recent Bets, Fed Isn't Likely to Consider Negative Interest Rates

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider using negative interest rates to stimulate economic growth after concluding the tool's clear costs outweigh its uncertain benefits.

America's Smallest Stocks Are Staging a Comeback

Shares of small U.S. companies are racing higher, stirring a debate among investors about how much longer the stock market can keep rallying despite grim economic news.

U.S. Budget Deficit Hit $737 Billion in April, CBO Says

Federal spending and budget deficits soared in April as the government raced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Stocks Accelerate Gains After Jobs Report

The Dow and S&P 500 rose, boosted by an April jobs report that wasn't quite as bad as feared and signs of an easing in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

April Jobs Report Shows Record Unemployment

The unemployment rate rose to a record as employers shed millions of jobs, evidence of the economic destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Puts Postal Service in a Deeper Hole

More packages won't be enough to offset the steep decline in mail, U.S. Postal Service officials said, as they made another plea for federal funding to counter $22 billion in projected losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.