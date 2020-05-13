Powell Says Washington Will Need to Spend More to Battle Downturn

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Congress and the White House will need to spend more money to make sure policy makers' quick initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic contraction isn't wasted amid evidence that recovery will take longer than first thought.

Coronavirus Is Delivering Severe Blow to U.S. Economy, WSJ Survey Says

A monthly Wall Street Journal survey found economists expect gross domestic product to shrink 6.6% this year, and the unemployment rate to hit 17% this June.

Stocks Edge Lower as Powell Says Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'

The Dow and S&P 500 wavered Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Congress and the White House will need to spend more money to make sure policy makers' quick initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic contraction isn't wasted.

Coronavirus Projected to Keep Weighing on Oil Demand

Global oil demand is expected to drop 18% this quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus lockdowns continue to hammer the global economy, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

U.S. Producer Prices Fall in April

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3% from the prior month, the Labor Department said.

The Stock Market Is Crazy Expensive-And That's OK

Wall Street's favorite valuation metric, the price-to-earnings ratio, has been broken by the coronavirus disruption, writes our columnist.

Consumers Seeking Debt Relief Face Jammed Phone Lines, Overwhelmed Lenders

Millions of Americans have asked for a break on their debt payments to weather the coronavirus shutdown. Their lenders are having a hard time keeping up.

Eurozone Factories Slash Output

Eurozone factory output fell 11.3% in March, the fastest pace on record, with production of consumer durables down by more than a quarter.

U.K. GDP Drops 2%

The U.K. economy shrank 2% in the three months to the end of March, the worst quarterly performance since the financial crisis in 2008.

Coronavirus Has Been a Boon for China's Railways

The pandemic is boosting a core element of China's Belt and Road Initiative, as rising prices and disruptions in sea and air shipping force companies to turn to trains.