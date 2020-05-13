Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/13 05:14:06 pm
2820 PTS   -1.75%
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:34pAsian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/13/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Stocks Fall as Powell Says Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'

The Dow and S&P 500 dropped after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Congress and the White House will need to spend more money to make sure policy makers' quick initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic contraction isn't wasted. 

 
Corporate America Isn't Betting On a V-Shaped Recovery

While many investors have remained in stocks hoping for a quick economic recovery, corporate executives have indicated that they are less optimistic. 

 
WSJ Survey: Coronavirus to Cause 17% Unemployment in June

A monthly Wall Street Journal survey found economists expect gross domestic product to shrink 6.6% this year, and the unemployment rate to hit 17% this June. 

 
Powell Says Washington Will Need to Spend More to Battle Downturn

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged the White House and Congress to spend more money to ensure their initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic contraction isn't wasted amid evidence that recovery will take longer than first thought. 

 
Coronavirus Projected to Keep Weighing on Oil Demand

Global oil demand is expected to drop 18% this quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus lockdowns continue to hammer the global economy, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
Federal Reserve Revision Could Help Clear CLO Logjam

Changes by the Federal Reserve to its TALF relief program for asset-backed debt markets could unclog a logjam in Wall Street's pipeline of collateralized loan obligations. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Fall in April

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3% from the prior month, the Labor Department said. 

 
Investment Giants Want Exchanges to Enforce Labeling System for ETFs

BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors and some other large money managers are asking exchanges to enforce a more narrow definition of exchange-traded funds. 

 
The Stock Market Is Crazy Expensive-And That's OK

Wall Street's favorite valuation metric, the price-to-earnings ratio, has been broken by the coronavirus disruption, writes our columnist. 

 
Consumers Seeking Debt Relief Face Jammed Phone Lines, Overwhelmed Lenders

Millions of Americans have asked for a break on their debt payments to weather the coronavirus shutdown. Their lenders are having a hard time keeping up.

Latest news on S&P 500
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:34pAsian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices edge higher on surprise U.S. stock drawd..
RE
05:46pWall Street slumps after somber Fed outlook
RE
05:43pTech Down As Mommentum Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook '..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:22pWall Street ends down on Powell's sober outlook, call to Congress for help
RE
