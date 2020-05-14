Companies Start Reaping Billions in Tax Breaks to Help Ride Out Slump

New tax breaks expected to total about $650 billion are starting to flow to U.S. businesses, giving them quick cash and longer-term help to ride out the economic downturn.

Investment Giants Want Exchanges to Enforce Labeling System for ETFs

BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors and some other large money managers are asking exchanges to enforce a more narrow definition of exchange-traded funds.

Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund said it is blacklisting four of Canada's largest oil producers from its trillion-dollar portfolio, citing high carbon emissions from their operations.

Corporate America Isn't Betting On a V-Shaped Recovery

While many investors have remained in stocks hoping for a quick economic recovery, corporate executives have indicated that they are less optimistic.

New Zealand Nearly Triples Debt to Cushion Coronavirus Shock

UPDATED: New Zealand's government said the country's debt will nearly triple as an economic downturn shrinks tax revenue and it spends significantly more to prevent unemployment rising above 10%.

Australia's Unemployment Rate Rises to 6.2% in April

Australia's unemployment rate rose to 6.2% in April with the economy shedding 600,000 jobs, as the impact of the lockdowns due to Covid-19 prompted widespread closures of firms, with big employers like tourism and accommodation being the hardest hit.

Stocks Fall as Powell Says Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'

The Dow and S&P 500 dropped after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Congress and the White House will need to spend more money to make sure policy makers' quick initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic contraction isn't wasted.

WSJ Survey: Coronavirus to Cause 17% Unemployment in June

A monthly Wall Street Journal survey found economists expect gross domestic product to shrink 6.6% this year, and the unemployment rate to hit 17% this June.

Powell Says Washington Will Need to Spend More to Battle Downturn

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged the White House and Congress to spend more money to ensure their initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic contraction isn't wasted amid evidence that recovery will take longer than first thought.

Coronavirus Projected to Keep Weighing on Oil Demand

Global oil demand is expected to drop 18% this quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus lockdowns continue to hammer the global economy, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.