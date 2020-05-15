Log in
05/15/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Brexit Talks Go Nowhere, Adding New European Economic Headache

A further round of Brexit talks ended in a stalemate Friday, adding another economic anxiety in a region already battered by the coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Stocks Head Toward Weekly Losses

The Dow and S&P 500 recovered Friday after falling about 1% as investors weighed the possibility of renewed trade tensions, along with weak data on U.S. consumer spending. 

 
Virus Drives Rapid Declines in Factory Output, Retail Sales

U.S. lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic prompted record monthly drops in retail spending and industrial output, as consumers pulled back sharply on shopping and eating out and factories suffered a sharp drop in demand. 

 
Industrial Production in U.S. Fell 11.2% in April

Industrial production, a measure of factory, mining and utility output, decreased a seasonally adjusted 11.2% in April from the prior month, the steepest drop in records dating back 101 years. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 34 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 34 in the last week to 258, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Heads for Weekly Gain Ahead of Contract Expiration

Oil prices rose Friday, heading for a weekly gain with global fuel demand starting to rise as the world reopens for business. 

 
After the Market Panic, the Drip, Drip, Drip of Bad News

Back in March, the fastest bear market in history triggered widespread panic among investors. This week's wobbles are far less dramatic, but perhaps no less worrying. 

 
Germany Enters Recession but Fares Better Than Neighbors

Germany fell into recession in the first quarter, shrinking at its second-fastest pace since reunification as the coronavirus pandemic hurt everything from retailers to auto exporters, but its economy is expected to fare better than its neighbors in 2020. 

 
Pandemic Insurance for Poor Countries Pays Out $195.8 Million

A novel pandemic bond is paying out, delivering money for Covid-19 health care in some of the world's poorest countries and providing lessons that big investors will scrutinize for future iterations of the security. 

 
This Week's Winners and Losers in the Stock Market

The possibility of a 'V-shaped recovery' is looking more remote, but not every stock this week was a loser.

