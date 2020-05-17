Economy Week Ahead: Japan, Cares Act, Purchasing

Economic news out this week will reflect more fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and policy makers' efforts to respond.

Fed's Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery

It will be hard for the U.S. public to be "fully confident" without a coronavirus vaccine, the central bank chairman said in a broadcast interview.

As West Cautiously Reopens, Infection Clusters Appear in Asia

While the U.S. and other countries tentatively resumed some activity this weekend after months of coronavirus lockdowns, some Asian countries that had lifted measures battling new clusters of contagion.

Japan's Economy Fell Into

The third-largest economy slipped into a recession by one common definition in the first quarter of 2020, with worse expected in the current quarter.

Wary of U.S. Crude, Investors Bet on Gasoline and Brent

Some fund managers think it is safer, and will prove more lucrative, to invest in refined-oil products or in Brent, a blend of crudes produced in the North Sea. The hottest trade right now: gasoline.

Bets on Slow Economic Recovery Challenge Market Rally

Stocks recorded their biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly two months last week, a sign that recent gains are just one step of what many analysts say will be a long and painful recovery.

With Earnings 'Out the Window,' Investors Turn to Survival Metrics

For sectors such as airlines, the outlook during the coronavirus pandemic is particularly cloudy, and a traditional investing playbook no longer applies.

After Devastating Contraction, Glimmers of Growth Emerge

There are signs the economic contraction caused by the pandemic, the steepest since the Great Depression, has bottomed out and a tentative recovery may be under way.

Stocks Recover, But Finish the Week With Losses

The Dow and S&P 500 rose Friday, but not enough to score gains for the week as investors weighed the possibility of renewed trade tensions, along with weak data on U.S. consumer spending.

Brexit Talks Go Nowhere, Adding New European Economic Headache

A further round of Brexit talks ended in a stalemate Friday, adding another economic anxiety in a region already battered by the coronavirus.