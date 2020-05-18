Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
1.26%
2899.72 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/15 05:17:12 pm
2863.7 PTS   +0.39%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12aFutures cheered by lifting of virus-related curbs
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/18/2020 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months

S&P 500 futures rallied, suggesting that shares may recover ground following their biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly two months. 

 
The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground. 

 
Coronavirus Short-Selling Bans Are Lifted Across Europe

A ban on short selling in several European countries-in place since mid-March to try to tame markets careening due to the coronavirus pandemic-has come to an end. 

 
The Fed's Big Challenge: Lending Directly to Businesses

The Federal Reserve is preparing to lend directly to middle-market businesses, filling a hole left by the government's economic-crisis relief efforts, and it is shaping up to be one of the trickiest things it has ever done. 

 
Fed's Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery

It will be hard for the U.S. public to be "fully confident" without a coronavirus vaccine, the central bank chairman said in a broadcast interview. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Japan, Cares Act, Purchasing

Economic news out this week will reflect more fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and policy makers' efforts to respond. 

 
China Trade Faces 'Unprecedented' Challenges From Pandemic, Commerce Minister Says

China's foreign trade faces "unprecedented" challenges as the coronavirus pandemic hobbles global demand, according to Commerce Minister Zhong Shan. 

 
As West Cautiously Reopens, Infection Clusters Appear in Asia

While the U.S. and other countries tentatively resumed some activity this weekend after months of coronavirus lockdowns, some Asian countries that had lifted measures are battling new clusters of contagion. 

 
Japan's Economy Fell Into

The third-largest economy slipped into a recession by one common definition in the first quarter of 2020, with worse expected in the current quarter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 23685.42 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.78% 34.56 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
NASDAQ 100 0.64% 9152.638669 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.79% 9014.559984 Delayed Quote.0.47%
S&P 500 0.39% 2863.7 Delayed Quote.-11.36%
WTI 5.23% 32.049 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
