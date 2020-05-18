Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 05/18 07:37:19 pm
2958.44 PTS   +3.31%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:40pStocks jump on vaccine hopes
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/18/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Rally As Hopes for New Virus Vaccine Build

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials surged, recovering ground following their biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly two months. 

 
The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground. 

 
Moderna Says Initial Covid-19 Vaccine Results Are Positive

Moderna said a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine showed a positive sign of potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. 

 
European Ports Hit Hard by Coronavirus Lockdowns

European ports have been the world's hardest hit trade gateways from the coronavirus pandemic, with up to two-thirds reporting significant declines in ship calls this month. 

 
Home-Builder Confidence Increased in May After Record Drop Last Month

A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence improved in May following the index's biggest one-month drop last month as coronavirus-related shutdowns affected the economy. 

 
Investors Bet on ECB in Risky Bond Buying Spree

Investors are lapping up a record amount of Southern European sovereign debt in a hunt for yield, and counting on the region's central bank to backstop the riskiest bonds. 

 
Coronavirus Short-Selling Bans Are Lifted Across Europe

A ban on short selling in several European countries-in place since mid-March to try to tame markets careening due to the coronavirus pandemic-has come to an end. 

 
The Fed's Big Challenge: Lending Directly to Businesses

The Federal Reserve is preparing to lend directly to middle-market businesses, filling a hole left by the government's economic-crisis relief efforts, and it is shaping up to be one of the trickiest things it has ever done. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 1.5 Million as States Ease Restrictions

Rules that have slowed the coronavirus are falling away in some U.S. states, Italy and other countries across the world this week as drugmakers race to develop a new vaccine and China pledged $2 billion to fight the pandemic beyond its borders. 

 
Fed's Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery

It will be hard for the U.S. public to be "fully confident" without a coronavirus vaccine, the central bank chairman said in a broadcast interview.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.60% 24552.68 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.93% 34.91 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
NASDAQ 100 2.16% 9352.368851 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.58% 9249.291025 Delayed Quote.0.47%
S&P 500 3.22% 2956.25 Delayed Quote.-11.36%
WTI 4.39% 31.561 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 13.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.21.11%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 23.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.48%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 44.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.05%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 79.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.00%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.17.57%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 205.92 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.86%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 111.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.39%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 66.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.66%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 51.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.88%
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. 140.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.93%
