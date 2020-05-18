U.S. Stocks Rally As Hopes for New Virus Vaccine Build

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials surged, recovering ground following their biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly two months.

The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground.

Moderna Says Initial Covid-19 Vaccine Results Are Positive

Moderna said a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine showed a positive sign of potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus.

European Ports Hit Hard by Coronavirus Lockdowns

European ports have been the world's hardest hit trade gateways from the coronavirus pandemic, with up to two-thirds reporting significant declines in ship calls this month.

Home-Builder Confidence Increased in May After Record Drop Last Month

A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence improved in May following the index's biggest one-month drop last month as coronavirus-related shutdowns affected the economy.

Investors Bet on ECB in Risky Bond Buying Spree

Investors are lapping up a record amount of Southern European sovereign debt in a hunt for yield, and counting on the region's central bank to backstop the riskiest bonds.

Coronavirus Short-Selling Bans Are Lifted Across Europe

A ban on short selling in several European countries-in place since mid-March to try to tame markets careening due to the coronavirus pandemic-has come to an end.

The Fed's Big Challenge: Lending Directly to Businesses

The Federal Reserve is preparing to lend directly to middle-market businesses, filling a hole left by the government's economic-crisis relief efforts, and it is shaping up to be one of the trickiest things it has ever done.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 1.5 Million as States Ease Restrictions

Rules that have slowed the coronavirus are falling away in some U.S. states, Italy and other countries across the world this week as drugmakers race to develop a new vaccine and China pledged $2 billion to fight the pandemic beyond its borders.

Fed's Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery

It will be hard for the U.S. public to be "fully confident" without a coronavirus vaccine, the central bank chairman said in a broadcast interview.