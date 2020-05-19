U.S. Economic Recovery Will Drag On Through Next Year, CBO Says

The U.S. economy's recovery from the current downturn is likely to drag on through the end of next year, with the labor market experiencing its sharpest deterioration since the 1930s, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Trump Holds Off on Specifying Coronavirus-Relief Priorities

The president didn't press Senate Republicans on Tuesday about specific ideas for the possible next round of coronavirus relief, instead focusing on the 2020 election and other concerns.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren cast a cautious eye at attempts to restart the economy amid the unresolved coronavirus crisis, while also reaffirming the central bank's desire to do what it takes to offset the pandemic's impact.

China's Reference Lending Rates Unchanged in May

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans were unchanged this month, as Beijing vowed more monetary support for a virus-hit economy.

Coronavirus Shutdowns Wreak Devastating Toll on Poorest Nations, World Bank Chief Says

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a humanitarian emergency in the world's poorest countries, and it won't likely end until rich nations are able to safely reopen their economies, the head of the World Bank said.

Stocks Finish Lower After Late Drop

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 slid in the last hour of trading following a Monday advance that was the biggest gain for blue-chip shares in over a month.

Powell, Mnuchin Outline Contrasting Perils Facing Economy

The nation's top two economic policy leaders offered contrasting visions about the economic outlook, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin favoring a wait-and-see approach to more federal aid and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting more would be needed.

Top U.S. Banking Regulator to Step Down

Joseph Otting is expected to step down this week as comptroller of the currency after completing an overhaul of rules governing billions of dollars of lending in low-income neighborhoods.

U.S. Housing Starts Fall Sharply in April

Construction of new U.S. homes fell 30.2% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000 as efforts to contain the new coronavirus prompted builders to put projects on hold.

Next Wave of Stimulus Payments Hinges on Reopening Economy

Many House Democrats contend it is crucial to get money out again. Many Republicans, however, predict a rapid economic recovery and say aid should shift to incentives to work.