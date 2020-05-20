Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.02%
2972.2 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/20 05:08:37 pm
2971.61 PTS   +1.67%
05:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Advance on Recovery Hopes -- Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:32pOil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed Discussed Plans to Provide More Economic Support

Federal Reserve officials began contemplating last month how to communicate their plans to keep interest rates near zero and to purchase Treasury securities to spur a stronger economic recovery. 

 
U.S. Stocks Stage Rebound Rally

Major indexes clawed back after Tuesday's losses on optimism about the prospects for a global economic recovery. The energy sector led the S&P 500, climbing about 4% as oil prices rose. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Should Hold $240 Billion in Capital After Return to Private Hands, FHFA Says

A top federal regulator said that mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should hold $240 billion in capital after they are returned to private ownership. 

 
Nearly Half of U.S. Households Have Lost Income Since Lockdowns Started

Nearly half of American households have lost income in the two months since the coronavirus pandemic led to and more than a third expect to lose income over the next four weeks, the Census Bureau said in a new report. 

 
Fed's Bullard Doesn't See Virus Second Wave as Major Threat

James Bullard broke from some of his central bank colleagues and said he isn't that worried that the economy will be again felled again by a later resurgence of the coronavirus. 

 
Millions of Americans Skip Credit-Card and Car Payments

As coronavirus cases surged in the U.S. and businesses shut down, millions of people told their lenders they wouldn't be able to pay their bills. 

 
Talking Markets: Victory Over Coronavirus Won't Dim Gold's Shine

The coronavirus pandemic has created what could be an ideal backdrop for gold, analysts say, and many expect the precious metal to rise well beyond its already elevated levels. 

 
Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge

The deadly outbreak in one of the world's biggest producers of iron ore has disrupted global supplies, just as demand from China is revving up, pushing the price of the steel ingredient to a seven-month high. 

 
Deflation Hit Canada in April

Canada's annual inflation rate sank into negative territory in April, the first year-over-year price decline in over a decade, largely attributable to a sizable drop in gasoline. 

 
The Day Coronavirus Nearly Broke the Financial Markets

The March 16 stock crash was part of a broader liquidity crisis that pummeled even seemingly safe bonds, threatening the viability of companies and municipalities across America. Only action from the Federal Reserve brought things back from the brink.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.52% 24575.9 Delayed Quote.-13.81%
FREDDIE MAC 7.43% 1.88 Delayed Quote.-41.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.95% 35.78 Delayed Quote.-46.29%
NASDAQ 100 2.01% 9485.019749 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.08% 9375.776133 Delayed Quote.2.37%
S&P 500 1.67% 2971.61 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
WTI 5.99% 33.507 Delayed Quote.-46.77%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 10.5 Delayed Quote.13.02%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 16.5 Delayed Quote.8.84%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 83 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.71%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 13 Delayed Quote.7.97%
TWITTER 32.23 Delayed Quote.7.86%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 40.73 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
GAP INC 7.34 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 16.7 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
NORDSTROM, INC 15.1 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 245.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.63%
