Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Senate Bill Could Force Chinese Companies to Drop U.S. Listings

Chinese companies could be forced to give up their listings on American stock exchanges under legislation approved unanimously by the Senate, aimed at addressing longstanding investor-protection concerns. 

 
Fed Discussed Plans to Provide More Economic Support

Federal Reserve officials began contemplating last month how to communicate their plans to keep interest rates near zero and to purchase Treasury securities to spur a stronger economic recovery. 

 
Japan Exports Decline Quickened in April

Japan's exports fell at a faster pace in April, as the coronavirus pandemic reduced global demand and forced Japanese manufacturers to halt some production. 

 
U.S. Stocks Stage Rebound Rally

Major indexes clawed back after Tuesday's losses on optimism about the prospects for a global economic recovery. The energy sector led the S&P 500, climbing about 4% as oil prices rose. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Should Hold $240 Billion in Capital After Return to Private Hands, FHFA Says

A top federal regulator said that mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should hold $240 billion in capital after they are returned to private ownership. 

 
Nearly Half of Adults Live in U.S. Households That Lost Income Amid Lockdowns

Nearly half of adults live in households that have lost income since the coronavirus pandemic led to a nationwide economic shutdown and more than a third expect to lose income over the next four weeks, the Census Bureau said. 

 
Fed's Bullard Doesn't See Virus Second Wave as Major Threat

James Bullard broke from some of his central bank colleagues and said he isn't that worried that the economy will be again felled again by a later resurgence of the coronavirus. 

 
Millions of Americans Skip Credit-Card and Car Payments

As coronavirus cases surged in the U.S. and businesses shut down, millions of people told their lenders they wouldn't be able to pay their bills. 

 
Talking Markets: Victory Over Coronavirus Won't Dim Gold's Shine

The coronavirus pandemic has created what could be an ideal backdrop for gold, analysts say, and many expect the precious metal to rise well beyond its already elevated levels. 

 
Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge

The deadly outbreak in one of the world's biggest producers of iron ore has disrupted global supplies, just as demand from China is revving up, pushing the price of the steel ingredient to a seven-month high.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.52% 24575.9 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
FREDDIE MAC 7.43% 1.88 Delayed Quote.-37.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.81% 36.14 Delayed Quote.-46.29%
NASDAQ 100 2.01% 9485.019749 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.08% 9375.776133 Delayed Quote.2.37%
S&P 500 1.67% 2971.61 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
WTI 0.50% 33.771 Delayed Quote.-46.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
12:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases suppl..
RE
12:17aGlobal Markets Drift, U.S. Stock Futures Decline
DJ
12:12aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases suppl..
RE
12:02aAsia shares temper rally, await China policy meeting
RE
05/20Asia shares temper rally, await China policy meeting
RE
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/20Economic hopes propel stocks to multi-month highs
RE
05/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Advance on Recovery Hopes -- Update
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ARCONIC CORPORATION 10.5 Delayed Quote.13.02%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 16.5 Delayed Quote.8.84%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 13 Delayed Quote.7.97%
TWITTER 32.23 Delayed Quote.7.86%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 31.75 Delayed Quote.7.77%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 40.73 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
GAP INC 7.34 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 16.7 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
NORDSTROM, INC 15.1 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 242.99 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group