Senate Bill Could Force Chinese Companies to Drop U.S. Listings

Chinese companies could be forced to give up their listings on American stock exchanges under legislation approved unanimously by the Senate, aimed at addressing longstanding investor-protection concerns.

Fed Discussed Plans to Provide More Economic Support

Federal Reserve officials began contemplating last month how to communicate their plans to keep interest rates near zero and to purchase Treasury securities to spur a stronger economic recovery.

Japan Exports Decline Quickened in April

Japan's exports fell at a faster pace in April, as the coronavirus pandemic reduced global demand and forced Japanese manufacturers to halt some production.

U.S. Stocks Stage Rebound Rally

Major indexes clawed back after Tuesday's losses on optimism about the prospects for a global economic recovery. The energy sector led the S&P 500, climbing about 4% as oil prices rose.

Fannie, Freddie Should Hold $240 Billion in Capital After Return to Private Hands, FHFA Says

A top federal regulator said that mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should hold $240 billion in capital after they are returned to private ownership.

Nearly Half of Adults Live in U.S. Households That Lost Income Amid Lockdowns

Nearly half of adults live in households that have lost income since the coronavirus pandemic led to a nationwide economic shutdown and more than a third expect to lose income over the next four weeks, the Census Bureau said.

Fed's Bullard Doesn't See Virus Second Wave as Major Threat

James Bullard broke from some of his central bank colleagues and said he isn't that worried that the economy will be again felled again by a later resurgence of the coronavirus.

Millions of Americans Skip Credit-Card and Car Payments

As coronavirus cases surged in the U.S. and businesses shut down, millions of people told their lenders they wouldn't be able to pay their bills.

Talking Markets: Victory Over Coronavirus Won't Dim Gold's Shine

The coronavirus pandemic has created what could be an ideal backdrop for gold, analysts say, and many expect the precious metal to rise well beyond its already elevated levels.

Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge

The deadly outbreak in one of the world's biggest producers of iron ore has disrupted global supplies, just as demand from China is revving up, pushing the price of the steel ingredient to a seven-month high.