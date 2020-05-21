U.S. Stocks Lose Some Momentum

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials edged lower, following gains earlier in the week, after data showed millions more Americans filed for unemployment as employers grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed's Williams Optimistic for a Rebound, But Uncertain on Pace

New York Fed leader John Williams said it is unclear when the U.S. economy will fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the central bank will do all it can to help the country navigate the crisis.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Dropped 17.8% in April

Sales of previously owned homes plunged in April, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country's economic activity and sellers and buyers stayed on the sidelines.

Oil Rally Continues With Supply Cuts Boosting Sentiment

Oil prices climbed, advancing for the sixth consecutive session with producers curtailing output in response to ultralow crude prices and the coronavirus crisis.

Workers File 2.4 Million Unemployment Claims

Workers filed an additional 2.4 million unemployment claims last week, a slight drop-off from previous weeks in the wave of historically high filings since the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic began.

Europe's Recovery Imperiled by Banks Too Scared to Lend

The ECB is offering banks trillions of euros in ultracheap money to keep European businesses afloat with loans to fight the effects of coronavirus. Governments are further sweetening the deal. But evidence is mounting that the effort is stuttering.

Coronavirus Shutdown Casts Doubt on Value of Exchange Trading Floors

Investors won't necessarily benefit when the New York Stock Exchange and other market operators welcome traders back to their closed floors, new research suggests.

Global Business Activity Starts to Steady but Recovery Looks Far Off

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan continued to fall in May, though at a slower pace than in prior months, offering early signs that the global economy may have already experienced the worst of the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Wishful Thinking Makes This a Tough Market to Beat

Investors are just as prone to wishful thinking as anyone else, but this week's wild stock swings showed that even unwarranted hope can be applied entirely rationally.

Eurozone PMI Reading Improves

The eurozone flash composite purchasing managers index rose to a reading of 30.5 in May, above forecasts, on reassuring signs that the downturn likely bottomed out in April.