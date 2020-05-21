Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/21 05:01:49 pm
2948.51 PTS   -0.78%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:16aHong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower
DJ
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/21/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
China Scraps GDP Target for 2020

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government wouldn't set an economic target for 2020, in a stark acknowledgment of the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy as it continues to grapple with the uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Bank of Japan Unveils New Funding for Banks

The Bank of Japan introduced new funding for banks that it estimated would reach $280 billion to help them make loans to companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Pandemic Poses Most Serious Threat to Fed's Goals 'In Our Lifetimes,' Clarida Says

The coronavirus pandemic poses the most serious threat 'in our lifetimes' to the Fed's goals of maintaining strong employment and stable prices, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Thursday. 

 
Mnuchin: Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there is a strong likelihood the U.S. will need another stimulus package, and said there is a need to fix a 'quirk' that enables some to earn more on unemployment than from a job. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Says He Is Relatively Optimistic About Economic Recovery

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the economy is still on track for the central bank's best-case scenario for a recovery, though it may take a year or longer for growth to return to the trend it was on before the coronavirus pandemic began. 

 
Prices Rise for 20-Year Treasury Bond in Debut

Prices for the revamped 20-year Treasury bond climbed in its debut session, a day after the Treasury auctioned its first 20-year bonds since 1986. 

 
U.S. Stocks Lose Some Momentum

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials edged lower, following gains earlier in the week, after data showed millions more Americans filed for unemployment as employers grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Rally Continues With Supply Cuts Boosting Sentiment

Oil prices climbed, advancing for the sixth consecutive session with producers curtailing output in response to ultralow crude prices and the coronavirus crisis. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Dropped 17.8% in April

Sales of previously owned homes plunged in April, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country's economic activity and sellers and buyers stayed on the sidelines. 

 
Workers File 2.4 Million Unemployment Claims

Workers filed an additional 2.4 million unemployment claims last week, a slight drop-off from previous weeks in the wave of historically high filings since the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic began.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.41% 24474.12 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.37% 34.38 Delayed Quote.-47.67%
NASDAQ 100 -1.13% 9377.991839 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.97% 9284.88085 Delayed Quote.4.49%
S&P 500 -0.78% 2948.51 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
WTI -6.12% 31.901 Delayed Quote.-48.45%
