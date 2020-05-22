Hong Kong Stocks Tumble

Global shares traded lower, with Hong Kong leading regional declines after China signaled it will impose new national-security laws on the city.

Beijing Scraps GDP Target, a Bad Sign for World Reliant on China Growth

China broke with more than a quarter-century of tradition by eschewing an economic growth target for 2020, a stark acknowledgment of the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy as it grapples with uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Japan Unveils New Funding for Banks

The Bank of Japan introduced new funding for banks that it estimated would reach $280 billion to help them make loans to companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pandemic Poses Most Serious Threat to Fed's Goals 'In Our Lifetimes,' Clarida Says

The coronavirus pandemic poses the most serious threat 'in our lifetimes' to the Fed's goals of maintaining strong employment and stable prices, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Thursday.

Mnuchin: Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there is a strong likelihood the U.S. will need another stimulus package, and said there is a need to fix a 'quirk' that enables some to earn more on unemployment than from a job.

Bank of Canada Governor Says He Is Relatively Optimistic About Economic Recovery

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the economy is still on track for the central bank's best-case scenario for a recovery, though it may take a year or longer for growth to return to the trend it was on before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Prices Rise for 20-Year Treasury Bond in Debut

Prices for the revamped 20-year Treasury bond climbed in its debut session, a day after the Treasury auctioned its first 20-year bonds since 1986.

U.S. Stocks Lose Some Momentum

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials edged lower, following gains earlier in the week, after data showed millions more Americans filed for unemployment as employers grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Rally Continues With Supply Cuts Boosting Sentiment

Oil prices climbed, advancing for the sixth consecutive session with producers curtailing output in response to ultralow crude prices and the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Dropped 17.8% in April

Sales of previously owned homes plunged in April, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country's economic activity and sellers and buyers stayed on the sidelines.