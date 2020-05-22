Global Stocks Dip as China Weighs on Outlook

S&P 500 futures slid on rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and China's gloomy economic outlook.

In Dropping Growth Target, China Acknowledges Severity of Its Economic Challenges

Under leader Xi Jinping, China has established itself as an increasingly assertive global player. But even as Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong and steps up its rhetoric against the U.S., senior leaders bowed to the inevitable.

Struggling Corporate Borrowers Raise Risks in Loan Funds

The future of a $700 billion market for risky corporate debt rests on companies like Portillo's Hog Dogs, Chicago's famous fast-food chain.

Markets Get a Shot of Fed Adrenaline

The central bank leaped to the rescue, eclipsing even positive Covid-19 vaccination data to give market bulls a lift.

India Central Bank Combats Coronavirus Pain With a Surprise Rate Cut

India's central bank surprised markets by cutting its key lending rate, hoping to reignite growth in Asia's third-largest economy, which has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Bank of Japan Unveils New Funding for Banks

The Bank of Japan bolstered its support for business financing to about $700 billion, paralleling the Federal Reserve in expanding the central banking tool kit during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.K. Retail Sales Plummet

British retail sales in April recorded their biggest monthly drop on record, falling 18.1%, while government borrowing ballooned, as the country went into lockdown to quell the spread of the new coronavirus.

Pandemic Poses Most Serious Threat to Fed's Goals 'In Our Lifetimes,' Clarida Says

The coronavirus pandemic poses the most serious threat 'in our lifetimes' to the Fed's goals of maintaining strong employment and stable prices, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Thursday.

Business, Job Market Show Slower Decline

Business activity and labor markets in the U.S., Europe and Japan continued to fall in May, though at a slower pace than in prior months, offering early signs that the global economy may have already experienced the worst of the damage.