S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/22/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Jobless Rate Rose in All 50 States in April, Labor Department Says

Nevada registered the highest unemployment rate in the U.S. last month at 28.2%, the Labor Department said Friday in a report detailing the impact of the new coronavirus and related lockdowns on the job market in all 50 states. 

 
Stocks Fall as China Weighs on Outlook

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials fell amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and China's gloomy economic outlook. 

 
Malaria Drugs Provide No Covid-19 Help, Study Finds

The study found that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine given to 15,000 coronavirus patients raised the risk of heart problems while not helping against Covid-19. 

 
These Discount Retailers Are Hardly a Bargain

Shares of TJX and Ross Stores are holding up rather well, as off-price retailers usually do well in economic downturns. But this downturn isn't like others, and they may be no bargain. 

 
Oil Price Disruption Eases as Physical Crude Demand Jumps

In a sign that oil markets are returning to relative normality, the once yawning gap between the price of an actual physical barrel of oil and futures prices has narrowed sharply. 

 
Dropping Growth Target, China  Acknowledges Severity of Economic Challenges

Under leader Xi Jinping, China has established itself as an increasingly assertive global player. But even as Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong and steps up its rhetoric against the U.S., senior leaders bowed to the inevitable. 

 
ECB Is Ready to Expand Stimulus Program, Minutes Show

European Central Bank officials are ready to step up bond purchases next month if they consider such a move necessary to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the minutes of their April policy meeting. 

 
Struggling Corporate Borrowers Raise Risks in Loan Funds

The future of a $700 billion market for risky corporate debt rests on companies like Portillo's Hot Dogs, Chicago's famous fast-food chain. 

 
Rising Food Costs Push Mexican Inflation Higher in Early May

Mexican consumer prices increased more than expected in the first half of May, with food costs up sharply as the country entered its second full month of social-distancing measures and shutdowns to confront the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Life Insurers Face Future Rate Pain

The coronavirus may pose a bigger challenge to life insurers through markets rather than mortality.

Top / Flop S&P 500
