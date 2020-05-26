Stocks Finish Higher on Optimism Over Reopening

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials advanced as markets cheered signs of economies reopening and the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Begins Human Testing

Novavax's experimental coronavirus vaccine becomes one of at least 10 now being tested in people globally for Covid-19.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in March

Average home prices increased at a faster rate in March, even as home sales dropped after the coronavirus pandemic shut down economic activity in some regions.

Oil Prices Rally on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Oil prices climbed, rising alongside stocks with more states and countries easing lockdown measures and boosting demand for fuel.

Puerto Rico Board Backtracks on Planned Bondholder Payments

Puerto Rico's financial oversight officials are backing away from commitments made to bondholders as the economic damage from the coronavirus becomes clearer, according to people familiar with the matter.

As Its Economy Slows, China Embraces a Weaker Currency

China set a reference rate for the yuan at its weakest point in 12 years, a signal that Beijing sees the benefits of a weaker currency as it grapples with an economic slowdown and rising tensions with Washington.

Mexico's Economy Shrinks in First Quarter on Early Pandemic Effects

Mexico's economy contracted 1.2% in the first quarter of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic started to affect industry and services. The decline was smaller than the preliminary 1.6% contraction reported at the end of April.

Western Economies See Biggest Slump Since Financial Crisis

The world's developed economies saw the largest fall in output since the global financial crisis in the first three months of the year, as governments began to impose lockdowns designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For Economy, Worst of Coronavirus Shutdowns May Be Over

Recovering air travel, hotel bookings and mortgage applications are among the early signs the U.S. economy is slowly creeping back to life.

Lumber Prices Rebound From Coronavirus Decline

Lumber futures have soared since the start of April, driven by cutbacks at mills, signs that the home-building season might be salvaged and brisk business at home-improvement stores.