S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/26 05:20:57 pm
2991.77 PTS   +1.23%
12:47aS&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/26Asian shares slip as new Hong Kong tensions rise
RE
05/26Asian stocks pull back as Hong Kong uncertainty weighs
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/26/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Stocks Finish Higher on Optimism Over Reopening

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials advanced as markets cheered signs of economies reopening and the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in March

Average home prices increased at a faster rate in March, even as home sales dropped after the coronavirus pandemic shut down economic activity in some regions. 

 
Oil Prices Rally on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Oil prices climbed, rising alongside stocks with more states and countries easing lockdown measures and boosting demand for fuel. 

 
Decline in China's Industrial Profits Moderated in April

China's industrial companies reported improved profitability in April, as the nation's factory output led the economic recovery. 

 
RBNZ Says New Zealand Mortgage Rates Can Fall Further

Mortgage rates in New Zealand still have room to fall, the central bank governor said Wednesday, after trading banks lowered home-loan interest rates to well below 3.0%. 

 
Puerto Rico Board Backtracks on Planned Bondholder Payments

Puerto Rico's financial oversight officials are backing away from commitments made to bondholders as the economic damage from the coronavirus becomes clearer, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Mexico's Economy Shrinks in First Quarter on Early Pandemic Effects

Mexico's economy contracted 1.2% in the first quarter of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic started to affect industry and services. The decline was smaller than the preliminary 1.6% contraction reported at the end of April. 

 
As Its Economy Slows, China Embraces a Weaker Currency

China set a reference rate for the yuan at its weakest point in 12 years, a signal that Beijing sees the benefits of a weaker currency as it grapples with an economic slowdown and rising tensions with Washington. 

 
Western Economies See Biggest Slump Since Financial Crisis

The world's developed economies saw the largest fall in output since the global financial crisis in the first three months of the year, as governments began to impose lockdowns designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
For Economy, Worst of Coronavirus Shutdowns May Be Over

Recovering air travel, hotel bookings and mortgage applications are among the early signs the U.S. economy is slowly creeping back to life.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.17% 24995.11 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 36.11 Delayed Quote.-47.45%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 9389.976886 Delayed Quote.7.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 9340.220457 Delayed Quote.3.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.15% 0.6189 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
S&P 500 1.23% 2991.77 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.41% 7.17235 Delayed Quote.2.69%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.35% 7.1555 Delayed Quote.2.50%
WTI 0.39% 34.236 Delayed Quote.-46.42%
12:47aS&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/26Asian shares slip as new Hong Kong tensions rise
RE
05/26Asian stocks pull back as Hong Kong uncertainty weighs
RE
05/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/26Stocks rally as Merck jumps into vaccine race
RE
05/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher on Optimism Over Reopening
DJ
05/26Stocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
Top / Flop S&P 500
MACY'S 6.17 Delayed Quote.18.43%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 49.42 Delayed Quote.17.53%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 29.54 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.03 Delayed Quote.15.32%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 49.56 Delayed Quote.14.88%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 70 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 545.21 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 59.21 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 266.5 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 130.2 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
