Stocks Finish Higher on Optimism Over Reopening

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials advanced as markets cheered signs of economies reopening and the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in March

Average home prices increased at a faster rate in March, even as home sales dropped after the coronavirus pandemic shut down economic activity in some regions.

Oil Prices Rally on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Oil prices climbed, rising alongside stocks with more states and countries easing lockdown measures and boosting demand for fuel.

Decline in China's Industrial Profits Moderated in April

China's industrial companies reported improved profitability in April, as the nation's factory output led the economic recovery.

RBNZ Says New Zealand Mortgage Rates Can Fall Further

Mortgage rates in New Zealand still have room to fall, the central bank governor said Wednesday, after trading banks lowered home-loan interest rates to well below 3.0%.

Puerto Rico Board Backtracks on Planned Bondholder Payments

Puerto Rico's financial oversight officials are backing away from commitments made to bondholders as the economic damage from the coronavirus becomes clearer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mexico's Economy Shrinks in First Quarter on Early Pandemic Effects

Mexico's economy contracted 1.2% in the first quarter of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic started to affect industry and services. The decline was smaller than the preliminary 1.6% contraction reported at the end of April.

As Its Economy Slows, China Embraces a Weaker Currency

China set a reference rate for the yuan at its weakest point in 12 years, a signal that Beijing sees the benefits of a weaker currency as it grapples with an economic slowdown and rising tensions with Washington.

Western Economies See Biggest Slump Since Financial Crisis

The world's developed economies saw the largest fall in output since the global financial crisis in the first three months of the year, as governments began to impose lockdowns designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For Economy, Worst of Coronavirus Shutdowns May Be Over

Recovering air travel, hotel bookings and mortgage applications are among the early signs the U.S. economy is slowly creeping back to life.