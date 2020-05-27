Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/27/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Fed's Williams: Economy May Be Bottoming As Fed Weighs Yield-Curve Control

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the worst of the economy's decline from the coronavirus crisis may be over, even as he warned hard days still lie ahead in a climate of considerable uncertainty. 

 
Stocks Pare Gains as Big Tech Tumbles

The S&P 500 gave up early gains as investors' optimism about the reopening of economies was offset by a tumble in shares of mega-cap technology companies. 

 
U.S. Officially Declares That Hong Kong Is No Longer Autonomous

The State Department has officially determined that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday that holds implications for the future of economic ties and could lead to sanctions against China. 

 
EU Plans $2 Trillion Coronavirus Response Effort

The bloc proposed an $824 billion recovery plan and a $1.2 trillion budget over the next seven years, which, if approved, would deepen its economic union in a way that even the eurozone debt crisis failed to achieve. 

 
Investment in U.S. Shale Projects to Halve in 2020, IEA Says

Investment in the U.S. shale sector will drop by half this year, the International Energy Agency said, predicting a period of pain for producers, even as oil prices rally. 

 
This Isn't Your Father's Corporate-Bond Market

Central banks and tracker funds have upended the way prices are set in the credit market, but the new system could be better for businesses. 

 
Japanese Farmers' Foray Into Risky U.S. Debt Leaves $3.7 Billion Hole

Norinchukin Bank said it had unrealized losses of about $3.7 billion on its $71 billion portfolio of collateralized loan obligations as of the end of March. 

 
Eurozone Faces Deeper Downturn Than Forecast: Lagarde

ECB President Christine Lagarde warned the eurozone economy will likely shrink 8%-12% this year, a deeper downturn than previously anticipated, as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 100,000 as South American Cases Surge

As the U.S. death toll from the pandemic climbs closer to 100,000, other countries-especially in South America-are struggling with rising infection rates. 

 
SEC Fines Ares $1 Million for Compliance Failures

Ares Management has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that it bought stock in one of its portfolio companies while an Ares employee sat on that company's board and had access to inside information.

