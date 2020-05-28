Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.17%
3030.92 PTS
05/28 03:51:50 pm
3025.85 PTS   -0.34%
04:02pWall Street ends down in late selloff; Facebook weighs
RE
03:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Pare Gains as Jobless Claims Fall
DJ
03:33pStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes; U.S.-China rift lifts gold
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/28/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
White House Won't Issue Economic Projections This Summer

The White House won't issue updated economic projections this summer because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a senior administration official. 

 
Stocks Extend Rally as Jobless Claims Fall

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials climbed after data showed a drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment. 

 
Easing Unemployment Claims Show Slower Pace of Virus-Related Layoffs

U.S. workers filed fewer unemployment applications for the eighth straight week, but the level of claims remained 10 times higher than before the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Economy Contracted 5% in the First Quarter as Coronavirus Hit

The U.S. economy's first-quarter contraction was slightly steeper than initially estimated, and a key measure of corporate profits weakened as coronavirus-related shutdowns began to come into effect. 

 
Pending Home Sales Plunge, but Housing Market Shows Signs of Recovery

Real-estate brokers and economists are already pointing to early signs that the housing market is on the rebound. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly surged higher even as refinery activity increased, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
EU Took Big Step With Coronavirus-Recovery Proposal-Now Comes the Hard Part

Plans announced by European Union officials to address the bloc's coronavirus-triggered economic crisis have surprised longtime EU watchers with their speed and gutsiness. If member states get onboard, the program stands to chart a new path for the bloc. 

 
Chinese Policy Makers Have Stimulus Measures Ready, Premier Says

Premier Li Keqiang emphasized that China's abandonment of its formal growth target didn't diminish the importance of economic growth. 

 
Iran's Economy Is in Crisis; Its Stock Market Is on a Tear

Crushed by U.S. sanctions and weak oil prices, Iran has one of the world's most battered economies. It also hosts one of the best-performing stock markets. 

 
Global Glut Keeps a Lid on Natural-Gas Prices

Mild May weather has limited domestic demand, brimming storage facilities abroad have reduced exports and the flow from oil wells hasn't declined by as much as expected.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25412.01 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.12% 34.94 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
NASDAQ 100 0.13% 9416.621583 Delayed Quote.8.12%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.06% 9368.124036 Delayed Quote.4.90%
S&P 500 0.16% 3028.63 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
WTI 5.32% 33.322 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
Top / Flop S&P 500
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 97.555 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.45%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 114.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.79%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 577.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.20%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 20.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.39%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 20.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.99%
TAPESTRY, INC. 13.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.01%
GAP INC 9.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.32%
HANESBRANDS INC. 10.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.60%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 20.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.78%
HP INC. 15.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.18%
