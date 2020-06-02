U.S. Stocks Advance Despite Social Unrest

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 edged higher as investors weigh the pace of an economic recovery, risks from U.S.-China tensions, the coronavirus and growing social tension in the U.S.

Cleaning Up Toxic Loans Was Meant to Be a Great Investment. Then Coronavirus Hit.

Italian banks' efforts to continue cleaning up by securitizing nonperforming loans are being hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

China Nudges Banks to Help Small Businesses

China is dabbling with Western-style unconventional monetary policy, as it seeks to shore up small businesses and the labor market without fueling market bubbles.

Dear America, a Cold War With China Will Be Expensive

The U.S. can, perhaps, stay ahead-but only if Americans, and their government, are willing to pay up to remain the world's technology leader.

Is This Europe's Berkshire Hathaway?

Exor is sometimes seen as the European Berkshire Hathaway. The comparison is imprecise, but the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family still seems a bright spot in the global car industry.

Oil Rallies With Traders Anticipating Supply Cuts

Crude prices continued a recent rebound as analysts anticipate that oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend supply curbs in response to the energy industry's crisis.

Depth of the Economic Downturn May Be Less Than Expected, RBA Says

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its policy settings unchanged at a board meeting Tuesday, signaling that while the outlook appears a little more encouraging, great uncertainty will hang over the economy for some time yet.

Spain Jobless Rate Slows

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose in May but at a much slower pace than in the previous two months, when the country was in strict lockdown due to the coronavirus.

CBO: Economy Could Take Nearly 10 Years to Catch Up After Coronavirus

The U.S. economy could take the better part of a decade to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns, the Congressional Budget Office said.

China's PBOC to Buy Loans From Regional Lenders to Spur Lending

China's central bank said it would buy loans from regional lenders and conduct interest-rate swaps to encourage banks to step up lending and extend loan repayment deadlines for small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.